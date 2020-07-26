McKewon: Will 'fresh bodies' and experience help the Blackshirts against an all-Big Ten slate?

A rotation of six-to-nine players may help. Nebraska generally rotated six or seven last season, although the second wave of linemen weren’t as effective against the run.

“We all know this league is super-physical, good competition week-in, week-out,” Chinander said. “And I think you’re going to need a good rotation — through injury or just getting fresh bodies in there. You’re playing some of these teams that are going to run the ball and try to wear you out. You need to get some fresh bodies in there and I think that we’ve finally got to the point where we can roll some of these guys through and keep everybody fresh.”

Like any coordinator, Chinander would prefer 22-25 guys he can trust on defense to just the 11 Blackshirts. That means getting contributions from the five junior college signees — Riley is one — and the 12 redshirt freshmen and sophomores who were part of the much-touted 2019 recruiting class. Eleven of the 12 are scholarship players.

The outlier is Lincoln North Star graduate Luke Reimer, who flashed as a true freshman walk-on and is a likely scholarship candidate should Nebraska hand out new ones in August.