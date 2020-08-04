Nebraska commits bring top Husker target Thomas Fidone along for impromptu trip to Lincoln

The guest of honor sat in a rear window seat. Surrounded by Nebraska recruits, Thomas Fidone was quite literally along for the ride.
Observant motorists along Interstate 80 could have caught quite a sight Saturday morning as more than 1,200 pounds and 32 feet of premium football talent headed west to Lincoln. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic), driving his Ford Raptor because it was the biggest vehicle available. Offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) riding shotgun as the self-described “widest” of the group.
Two more 2021 Husker commits crammed in back. Linebacker Seth Malcom (Fremont-Mills in Tabor, Iowa) folded into the middle seat. Teddy Prochazka, the 6-foot-9, 300-pound O-lineman from Elkhorn South, had control of the music, playing a steady mix of hip-hop and country.
“Thomas was the only one that appreciated the rap that I was playing,” Prochazka said.
Fidone is the top priority among Nebraska’s remaining targets in the 2021 class and the No. 2 tight end nationally, according to the 247Sports composite. And last weekend, the Council Bluffs Lewis Central star who has already made multiple trips to NU got to see the Huskers in a much different way.
“All the players were saying it,” Fidone said. "'This is your official (visit). We’re going to make it fun for you.’”
The impromptu excursion began earlier in the week. Haarberg, Prochazka and Lutovsky wanted to meet some of their future teammates on campus. Malcom was free too. Why not see if Fidone wanted to come along?
Sure enough, the 6-6, 225-pounder had no plans. So he met his peers — most of whom he only knew well through social media — Friday evening at the Prochazka home. A couple beds and a big couch held everyone after an evening hanging out and talking football.
They hit the road Saturday — “It wasn’t a nice fit in the back,” Haarberg said — and spent the day in the capital city. This wasn’t really an official visit, or even an unofficial one — the NCAA has maintained a recruiting dead period since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in mid-March — so coaches and staffers couldn’t take part.
But the rules don’t stop players from making their own plans. The group of high school seniors met up with NU underclassmen including Bryce Benhart, Turner Corcoran, Garrett Snodgrass and others. They played Super Smash Bros. They had a meal at The Watering Hole downtown.
Fidone, who hadn’t talked much with Nebraska players on previous visits, said he met enough of them Saturday that he couldn’t remember all their names. He said he spoke with tight end Kurt Rafdal, picking the junior’s brain about position coach Sean Beckton and the program's environment and mindset this season.
Should official visits open again in September, Fidone said he still wants to see LSU, Michigan and Georgia. He plans to enroll somewhere in January and originally hoped to have his school picked out before his season began.
“I definitely want those visits,” Fidone said. “And if I don’t get them, I guess I’ll have to make my decision based on places that I’ve been and relationships that I have.”
His fellow recruits who crammed into a pickup with him want their buddy in Lincoln. Recruiting is a stressful process, they say, and it helps having friends to talk with.
“I would say the trip helped him,” Prochazka said of Fidone. “Just getting him comfortable with us. Seeing what it’s like hanging out with all these guys, I think it really did a good number on him.”
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
