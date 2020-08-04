Nebraska commits bring top Husker target Thomas Fidone along for impromptu trip to Lincoln

The impromptu excursion began earlier in the week. Haarberg, Prochazka and Lutovsky wanted to meet some of their future teammates on campus. Malcom was free too. Why not see if Fidone wanted to come along?

Sure enough, the 6-6, 225-pounder had no plans. So he met his peers — most of whom he only knew well through social media — Friday evening at the Prochazka home. A couple beds and a big couch held everyone after an evening hanging out and talking football.

They hit the road Saturday — “It wasn’t a nice fit in the back,” Haarberg said — and spent the day in the capital city. This wasn’t really an official visit, or even an unofficial one — the NCAA has maintained a recruiting dead period since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in mid-March — so coaches and staffers couldn’t take part.

But the rules don’t stop players from making their own plans. The group of high school seniors met up with NU underclassmen including Bryce Benhart, Turner Corcoran, Garrett Snodgrass and others. They played Super Smash Bros. They had a meal at The Watering Hole downtown.