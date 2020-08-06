Prep's AJ Rollins has Nebraska in top two, and one Husker coach is like a 'father figure'

Thanks for subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald and supporting local journalism. As a subscriber, you have exclusive access to articles that carry the Subscriber Plus logo (left).

Omaha Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins has a daily conversation with Nebraska football coaches, specifically the man recruiting him, position coach Sean Beckton.

“He checks in on me like he’s a father figure, to be honest,” said Rollins, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound 2021 prospect who has an offer from Nebraska, among other schools. “Nebraska’s shown that they really want me.”

Rollins’ recruitment has been a quieter affair compared to that of another local tight end, Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone, a national recruit who has NU, Iowa, LSU and a few others in his top group.

Rollins has a decent set of offers, but didn’t get a chance to earn more this summer on the camp circuit, which was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. He has the Huskers and Missouri as his top two, right now, with a decision being made by the middle of the 2020 high school football season — presuming there is one.

If there isn’t, Rollins said he’ll make a decision in the next few weeks. The Huskers have long shown him he’s a priority, Rollins said. Beckton, one of NU’s best recruiters in Georgia and Florida, is a big draw.