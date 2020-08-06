Prep's AJ Rollins has Nebraska in top two, and one Husker coach is like a 'father figure'

Omaha Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins has a daily conversation with Nebraska football coaches, specifically the man recruiting him, position coach Sean Beckton.
“He checks in on me like he’s a father figure, to be honest,” said Rollins, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound 2021 prospect who has an offer from Nebraska, among other schools. “Nebraska’s shown that they really want me.”
Rollins’ recruitment has been a quieter affair compared to that of another local tight end, Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone, a national recruit who has NU, Iowa, LSU and a few others in his top group.
Rollins has a decent set of offers, but didn’t get a chance to earn more this summer on the camp circuit, which was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. He has the Huskers and Missouri as his top two, right now, with a decision being made by the middle of the 2020 high school football season — presuming there is one.
If there isn’t, Rollins said he’ll make a decision in the next few weeks. The Huskers have long shown him he’s a priority, Rollins said. Beckton, one of NU’s best recruiters in Georgia and Florida, is a big draw.
“He’s honest with you, and he just cares,” Rollins said. “I’ve talked to (current Husker) Chris Hickman, who even though he changed positions, Beckton still talks to him like nothing’s changed. It’s still the same relationship.”
At Missouri, Rollins likes the new coaching staff led by Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers’ willingness to pursue Rollins despite Nebraska being a heavy favorite. Rollins likes Missouri’s conference, the SEC, as well. Iowa State, where Rollins’ cousin, Breece Hall, was a true freshman All-American running back, is an option as well.
Until Rollins attended a couple Husker football camps, he hadn’t put much stock into a college football career; he was still on a basketball track.
Rollins is a good basketball player — he averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for Prep last season — but the Husker football offer “changed my life.”
“It showed me I can really do this,” Rollins said. “I put in a lot of work this summer.”
He’s up to 230 pounds, looking more like a tight end than ever. Prep coach Tim Johnk, a longtime veteran of high school football in Nebraska, compared Rollins’ game to that of Noah Fant, a recent first-round NFL draft pick out of Omaha South.
“He’s matured a great deal, he’s grown in a lot of different areas as a football player,” Johnk said. “His work ethic and his attention to detail has really been escalated probably the last year. It’s been a goofy offseason, but he’s really been able to focus in on the finer points of football and being an elite Power Five conference prospect.”
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!