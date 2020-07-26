Shatel: What's the hurry for the NCAA to cancel college football?

But I’m not ready to do that.

I may be naive. I’ve been accused of that before. But I want to wait. I want to see what the situation will be in a month, with, hopefully, more frequent usage of masks in the United States.

I can’t listen to any more debates. I can’t hear any more politics. You’re seemingly either on one side or the other with this pandemic.

What about the health side?

I can’t listen to any more anonymous sources predicting doomsday or folks saying it’s all made up.

The virus came to my house four weeks ago. It’s real. It’s also complicated.

I want to listen to the virus. I want to hear what it says when students return to classrooms and hallways, when masks are required. I want to hear what it says when football players wearing protective gear collide over and over.

I know what the virus can do, that more Americans have lost their lives in this pandemic than during the Vietnam War. As someone who grew up during that era, that staggers the mind.

I know that recovery rates also are high. Mostly, I know that the coronavirus demands that it be taken seriously.