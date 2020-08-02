Year three of the Scott Frost era could be the year of the Husker walk-on, too

LINCOLN — Matt Lubick knows Nebraska’s fast-and-furious practice style — high tempo, lots of repetitions — can put a strain on receivers’ muscles. They’re the ones who run fastest and farthest from play to play. So Lubick already knows that the presence of walk-on receivers is a nice guard against too many pulled hamstrings.
But Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator/receivers coach noticed something else about NU’s walk-on pass catchers. He couldn’t tell them apart from the scholarship players.
“Sometimes, there’s a huge discrepancy between the guy on scholarship and a walk-on,” Lubick said this past week on the Husker Sports Network. “I was in an offseason workout just trying to learn names — ‘who’s this guy?’ — and they’d say, ‘Coach, that guy is not even on scholarship.’ I go, ‘Are you kidding me?’ We didn’t have guys like that anywhere else I’ve been.”
And Lubick has been a few places. Duke. Arizona State. Oregon. Washington.
“These walk-ons are going to play for us this year, for sure,” Lubick said. One player who’s still a walk-on, junior Kade Warner, may very well start.
“We’ve got 11 of them. Without going down the list, every one of these guys is a good football player and can help us. That’s the thing. You can put a guy out there, he can do a rep, and there’s not a huge drop off.”
Year 3 of the Scott Frost era could double as a strong year for Husker walk-ons. Frost and walk-on coordinator Kenny Wilhite have spent three recruiting cycles restocking the walk-on program to levels not seen since Frank Solich was coach. Though a few of the top walk-ons from Frost’s inaugural class have left for FCS programs — Isaiah Stalbird and AJ Forbes among them — NU is likely to have several key contributors from the nonscholarship ranks.
And that’s even before one considers the effect the coronavirus may have on the depth of Big Ten rosters.
The league intends to announce protocols next week that govern how teams navigate testing and potential positive cases. Based on Major League Baseball’s first week, it’s not a stretch to presume that at some point one Husker or another will be exposed, test positive and be quarantined. So may other teammates in close, high-risk contact with that player.
While Frost didn’t recharge Nebraska’s walk-on program with a pandemic in mind, the roster as of Friday is just shy of 150 — though several players, including recent kicker transfer Connor Culp, offensive line transfer Ezra Miller and cornerback commit Nadab Joseph — still have to be added. Almost half of the roster is made up of walk-ons.
Warner, who has 25 receptions and 12 career starts, is perhaps the most prominent. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, Kade battled through an ankle injury last season to appear in seven games.
“I think he’s more mature than me,” Lubick said. “Just talking to him, and just how he has such a good feel for the group. He’s wise beyond his years.”
Years of inconsistent recruiting and roster attrition have long had Nebraska turning to its walk-on pass catchers: be it Grant Mulkey in 2004 and 2005, Todd Peterson in 2006, 2007 and 2008 or Brandon Reilly in 2015 and 2016. Among returning Huskers, only tight end Jack Stoll and Wan’Dale Robinson have more career catches than Warner. Other walk-on receivers who have been in the system for several years include Christian Banker, Bennett Folkers, Wyatt Liewer and Ty Chaffin.
Three more positions — offensive line, linebacker and special teams — will be spots to watch, as well. Especially if Nebraska’s depth is taxed by positive tests.
» One former walk-on — Omaha Skutt graduate Trent Hixson — is already a starter on the offensive line while junior-to-be Hunter Miller is in in the mix as an interior lineman. Two more walk-ons, Nouredin Nouili and Miller, were scholarship players, respectively, at Colorado State and Iowa before walking on at NU. Nouili, offensive line coach Greg Austin said, is one to watch because of his experience starting on CSU’s interior line.
“Don’t sleep on Nouri,” Austin said.
» Both inside and outside linebacker positions remain low enough in scholarship depth and experience that Nebraska may sign five of them in its 2021 class. At outside linebacker, junior Damian Jackson — an ex-Navy SEAL whose work ethic garners the team’s respect — will get a look. As might redshirt sophomores Ryan Schommer and Simon Otte, among others.
At inside linebacker, one walk-on on Nebraska’s depth chart last season — Joey Johnson — is in the transfer portal. Another, Lincoln North Star graduate Luke Reimer, could be pushing for a starting role despite walking on in 2019.
Reimer’s aggression and quick-twitch instincts landed him on special teams last season. He finished with 11 tackles on just a handful of snaps.
“I think he’s found a home for us here at inside linebacker and I really think he’s got the potential to be a big-time player, not just at Nebraska, but around the conference as well,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said.
Nebraska received another Colorado State scholarship transfer in McCook’s Zach Schlager, who will be a sophomore this season.
» Many major college football programs use walk-ons for specialist roles.
Culp, the LSU transfer, will join Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz and Tyler Crawford — among others — in the kicking competition. Meanwhile, punter William Przystup will be in competition with Australian scholarship punter Daniel Cerni, whose arrival is complicated by the pandemic. All four of NU’s listed long snappers are walk-ons, as well.
At other positions, the combination of depth and talent make walk-on contributions — outside of special teams — a little trickier, though running backs Brody Belt and Zach Weinmaster had roles in 2019 and will compete for the backup job behind presumptive starter Dedrick Mills. Belt, running backs coach Ryan Held said, can fill a role similar to Wyatt Mazour last season.
“The walk-on piece of it is very important to us,” Held said.
Perhaps even more than ever before if Nebraska needs to call on the added depth in a pandemic.
Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class
Pheldarius Payne
Alante Brown
Marcus Fleming
Jaiden Francois
Jordon Riley
Jimari Butler
Niko Cooper
Keyshawn Greene
Omar Manning
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Junior Aho
Marquis Black
Ronald Delancy
Henry Gray
Marvin Scott
Sevion Morrison
William Nixon
Blaise Gunnerson
Nash Hutmacher
Alex Conn
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
Zavier Betts
Logan Smothers
