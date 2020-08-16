You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recruiting: Outside linebacker Will Schweitzer decommits from Nebraska
0 comments

Recruiting: Outside linebacker Will Schweitzer decommits from Nebraska

Only $5 for 5 months

Nebraska lost a 2021 football commitment Sunday when Los Gatos (California) outside linebacker Will Schweitzer announced he was decommitting from the Huskers over Twitter. Schweitzer thanked Husker coaches and said his decision had nothing to do with NU's coaches, whom he thanked. 

The 6-foot-4, 220 pounder had picked the Huskers over several schools, including California, Utah and Virginia. 

Nebraska is back down to 13 commits overall for the 2021 class. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert