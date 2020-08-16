Recruiting: Outside linebacker Will Schweitzer decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska lost a 2021 football commitment Sunday when Los Gatos (California) outside linebacker Will Schweitzer announced he was decommitting from the Huskers over Twitter. Schweitzer thanked Husker coaches and said his decision had nothing to do with NU's coaches, whom he thanked.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pounder had picked the Huskers over several schools, including California, Utah and Virginia.
Nebraska is back down to 13 commits overall for the 2021 class.
@BrandonHuffman @LGHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/eq67bGAx3j— Will Schweitzer (@WillSchweitzer2) August 16, 2020
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!