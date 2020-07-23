Alabama linebacker Christian Burkhalter commits to Oregon over Nebraska

An outside linebacker prospect Nebraska had prioritized for months committed to Oregon on Thursday.

Christian Burkhalter of Spanish Fort, Alabama, pledged to the Ducks after receiving a scholarship offer from them earlier this month. The news comes as a blow to Nebraska, which had offered the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder and consensus three-star 2021 recruit in February.

Other top schools for Burkhalter included Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Virginia.

Nebraska lost another longtime target, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, earlier in the day when the Milwaukee-area prospect committed to Arizona State. Like Mbow, Burkhalter consistently expressed interest in visiting Lincoln but never made it because of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s possible he could still visit as an Oregon pledge if the NCAA lifts the recruiting dead period this fall.

Scott Frost has landed at least one player from Alabama in each of his first three recruiting classes. NU has a 2021 defensive back commit Lardarius Webb Jr., who spent his junior season at Beauregard High School in Opelika, Alabama, though he will play his senior prep season in Mississippi.​

