California delays high school football season, impacting Husker commit Will Schweitzer

Will Schweitzer, one of Nebraska's commits for the 2021 recruiting class, likely won't be playing high school football this fall. At least not if he intends to play in California.

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it will move the start of the 2020 football season until December or January at the earliest. The season is scheduled to end in mid-April at the latest.

Schweitzer plays for Los Gatos High School, located in a suburb south of San Jose. Several other Husker targets also play in California.

Basketball, according to the CIF calendar, is scheduled to start several months after football. No sports will be starting before December.

California likely won't be the last state that moves high school football either. Junior college football nationwide has already been moved to the spring.

It's not clear what changes the NCAA will make to its signing periods in response to the pandemic. The NCAA currently has football signing periods in mid-December — when the majority of recruits sign — and early February.