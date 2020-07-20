You are the owner of this article.
California delays high school football season, impacting Husker commit Will Schweitzer
FOOTBALL

California delays high school football season, impacting Husker commit Will Schweitzer

Will Schweitzer, one of Nebraska's commits for the 2021 recruiting class, likely won't be playing high school football this fall. At least not if he intends to play in California.

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it will move the start of the 2020 football season until December or January at the earliest. The season is scheduled to end in mid-April at the latest.

Schweitzer plays for Los Gatos High School, located in a suburb south of San Jose. Several other Husker targets also play in California.

Basketball, according to the CIF calendar, is scheduled to start several months after football. No sports will be starting before December.

California likely won't be the last state that moves high school football either. Junior college football nationwide has already been moved to the spring.

It's not clear what changes the NCAA will make to its signing periods in response to the pandemic. The NCAA currently has football signing periods in mid-December — when the majority of recruits sign — and early February.

Many California high school players may not have started their seasons by the time the first scheduled signing period commences. They likely won't be finished with the season by the time the second scheduled signing period arrives. Some prospects may also enroll at their respective colleges in January instead of playing their senior season in high school.

sam.mckewon@owh.com

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

