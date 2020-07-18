Consensus three-star defender Marques Buford commits to Huskers

The notion sounded so far-fetched to Marques Buford that he couldn’t help but chuckle. Play football at Nebraska? He and the program didn’t know anything about each other.

That was mid-December — nearly five months before the Huskers would offer a scholarship — at a time when Buford was just starting to consider reclassifying from the 2020 class to 2021. The idea came from the face staring back at him on his phone screen, longtime friend Alante Brown, who had recently decided to join NU as a receiver.

Just think of it, Brown implored. Him starring on offense. Buford thriving in the defensive secondary. Together.

“We were laughing about it, sort of fantasizing about it,” Buford told The World-Herald. “Now it’s crazy that that could be the case when I get there.”

And Buford — the top-rated postgraduate prospect in the 2021 cycle who will play this fall for St. Thomas More in Connecticut — is coming. The 6-foot, 189-pound defensive back publicly committed to Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, becoming the 13th known member of the class. Set to be an early enrollee, the consensus three-star recruit is the second DB in the group, joining recent addition Lardarius Webb Jr. out of Alabama.