Husker O-line target Marcus Mbow commits to Arizona State

An offensive line prospect who has long considered Nebraska among his top schools announced Thursday he will play college football elsewhere.

Consensus three-star prospect Marcus Mbow committed to Arizona State. That ended a seven-month recruitment with the Huskers that began when they were the second school to offer him a scholarship and included regular participation in social-media contests with NU pledges.

“I’m just looking for relationships and an at-home feeling with a team I want to get better,” Mbow told The World-Herald last month. “I just want to make a decision when I know I found the right place and home. I don’t want to rush anything, but if I’m not able to visit I guess I’ll have to go based off the relationships that I’ve got.”

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Mbow — from Wauwatosa East High School in the Milwaukee area — never physically made it to Lincoln. Blizzard conditions halted one attempt in January. His mid-March trip for a Junior Day event was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period through at least August.