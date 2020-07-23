You are the owner of this article.
Husker O-line target Marcus Mbow commits to Arizona State
FOOTBALL

Husker O-line target Marcus Mbow commits to Arizona State

An offensive line prospect who has long considered Nebraska among his top schools announced Thursday he will play college football elsewhere.

Consensus three-star prospect Marcus Mbow committed to Arizona State. That ended a seven-month recruitment with the Huskers that began when they were the second school to offer him a scholarship and included regular participation in social-media contests with NU pledges.

“I’m just looking for relationships and an at-home feeling with a team I want to get better,” Mbow told The World-Herald last month. “I just want to make a decision when I know I found the right place and home. I don’t want to rush anything, but if I’m not able to visit I guess I’ll have to go based off the relationships that I’ve got.”

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Mbow — from Wauwatosa East High School in the Milwaukee area — never physically made it to Lincoln. Blizzard conditions halted one attempt in January. His mid-March trip for a Junior Day event was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period through at least August.

Nebraska is also near or at its quota for offensive linemen in the class. It has three commits in Teddy Prochazka, Henry Lutovsky and Branson Yager. The Huskers have 17 O-linemen on scholarship this season, and four are seniors in Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farniok, Boe Wilson and Christian Gaylord.

