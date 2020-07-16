Huskers add three-star Florida running back Jaquez Yant as a walk-on

Nebraska has added a three-star 2020 prospect as a walk-on.

Jaquez Yant, a running back from Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby, announced the move on social media Thursday morning. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was considered a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, with both services reporting offers from Mississippi and Southern Miss.

Yant is coming off a pair of strong campaigns as an upperclassman. As a junior he ran for 908 yards on 108 carries (8.4 average) and rushed for 10 touchdowns. In 13 games as a senior he added 583 more rushing yards on 99 attempts (5.9) and scored 10 more times.

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held said this week the scholarship and walk-on depth at his position is as good as it’s been since Scott Frost was hired in December 2017. Among the top walk-ons, Held said, are sophomore and Millard West grad Brody Belt and redshirt freshman Zach Weinmaster. NU has just one upperclassman on scholarship for 2020 in senior Dedrick Mills.

