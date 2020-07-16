You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Huskers add three-star Florida running back Jaquez Yant as a walk-on
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Huskers add three-star Florida running back Jaquez Yant as a walk-on

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Nebraska has added a three-star 2020 prospect as a walk-on.

Jaquez Yant, a running back from Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby, announced the move on social media Thursday morning. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was considered a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, with both services reporting offers from Mississippi and Southern Miss.

Yant is coming off a pair of strong campaigns as an upperclassman. As a junior he ran for 908 yards on 108 carries (8.4 average) and rushed for 10 touchdowns. In 13 games as a senior he added 583 more rushing yards on 99 attempts (5.9) and scored 10 more times.

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held said this week the scholarship and walk-on depth at his position is as good as it’s been since Scott Frost was hired in December 2017. Among the top walk-ons, Held said, are sophomore and Millard West grad Brody Belt and redshirt freshman Zach Weinmaster. NU has just one upperclassman on scholarship for 2020 in senior Dedrick Mills.

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 26

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News