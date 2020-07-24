Huskers land juco CB Nadab Joseph as late add to 2020 recruiting class

LINCOLN — Nebraska held on to its final scholarship for the 2020 class in case a high-impact playmaker came along. The months-long patience paid off Friday as one of the country’s highest-rated junior college prospects chose the Huskers.

In a Friday night Twitter announcement, Independence (Kan.) Community College cornerback Nadab Joseph committed to NU. A four-star and top-100 national prospect out of Miami (Fla.) Noland High School, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound cornerback had been committed to LSU and Alabama before signing with Georgia in the 2018 cycle. He never made it to Athens, enrolling instead at Independence, where he redshirted in 2018 and played just five games in 2019.

Joseph is tabbed the No. 3 overall juco product in the 2020 class and No. 1 corner, according to the 247Sports composite. He has three years to play three. He graduated from Independence in May, then took classes in Miami in order to raise his grade-point average and become NCAA-eligible.

“He’s a long, tall kid who can run,” Independence coach Kiyoshi Harris said. “He’s going to make someone a heck of a football player.”

Joseph needed more maturity when he arrived at Independence, Harris said, and has improved in his off-the-field discipline.