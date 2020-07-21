Malik Williams committed to the Huskers because 'they take care of their players'

Malik Williams decided to take the hints.

Every time the cornerback wondered where he might end up playing college football, Nebraska found its way into the conversation. Some of the signs were more subtle, like when good friend and fellow Georgian Myles Farmer committed to the Huskers’ 2019 class as a safety.

Then a teammate at Buford High School — running back and fellow 2021 prospect Gabe Ervin — pledged to NU last month. Meanwhile, Williams’ phone buzzes nearly every day with Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher on the other end.

“I didn’t get as many calls from college coaches like Nebraska did. They called me a lot,” Williams said. “It shows a little something about how they take care of their players.”

Williams decided to become one of them Tuesday, announcing his commitment as Nebraska’s 14th member of the 2021 class. He’s the third consecutive defensive back to join the class — all this month — following Lardarius Webb Jr. of Jackson (Miss.) Academy and Marques Buford of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian.

The 6-foot, 187-pound consensus three-star prospect carried more than a dozen scholarship offers from Power Five schools. He said he chose the Huskers over finalists Texas, Florida and Louisville.