Nebraska doesn't have a D-lineman in its 2021 class. These recruits could be the first

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has a list of words he uses in recruiting to describe a prospect’s game. One of Tuioti’s top targets for the 2021 class, Ru’Quan Buckley, is a big fan of the list.

“He says I’m very aggressive and relentless,” said the three-star defensive end from Grand Rapids, Michigan. “He’s got a whole list of words that he checks off with guys.”

The more qualities a player fits, the higher he presumably is on Tuioti’s board. Buckley, who has scholarship offers from at least one team in every Power Five conference, is one name to watch as Nebraska continues to work on the second half of its 2021 recruiting class.

Fourteen commits are already in the class, with seven linebackers and defensive backs. Zero have been defensive linemen, and while NU’s depth at the position is strong for the next two years — thanks to six juniors — Nebraska will want to add several linemen to this class so depth remains strong starting in 2022.

Buckley, who visited Nebraska in the winter before the pandemic shut down recruiting, is a bit of a late bloomer. His recruitment took off in recent months after his junior-season film showed a dominant two-way lineman who could drive-block on offense and chase quarterbacks on defense.