Nebraska offer 'a long time coming' for Norris tight end James Carnie

Norris senior James Carnie could be Nebraska’s third tight end in the 2021 recruiting class.
NU offered the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end Monday. He is scheduled to announce his college choice Oct. 12.
“Super happy, obviously it’s been a long time coming,” Carnie said of the NU offer. “He (coach Scott Frost) officially offered me yesterday (Sunday). It was awesome just getting that offer.”
Frost and Carnie have exchanged phone calls for more than a week.
“We talked for about 15 minutes, and he asked what I wanted to do, and I said I want to have an offer from you guys so I can consider you guys,” Carnie said. “We traded calls like three or four times and we finally connected.”
Carnie, who committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, decommitted from the Redhawks hours after receiving an offer from Iowa in September. Days later, Kansas State offered followed by Pittsburgh in late September.
Carnie’s announcement of his Oct. 12 (Monday) commitment date may have forced Nebraska’s hand in offering. With the offer from NU, Carnie said he will choose between three schools.
“It’s K-State, Iowa and Nebraska,” Carnie said. “Pitt is just too far away especially when I have three really good options three hours away from home.”
Norris is just south of Lincoln.
Support Local Journalism
Carnie did take an unofficial game day visit to K-State on Saturday to watch the Wildcats face Texas Tech.
“It could’ve been the two worst teams in the country and it still would’ve been fun to watch a live game in person,” he said.
Nebraska already has two tight ends committed to the 2021 class — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep). Carnie is well aware of the competition at the position.
“I still debate that question," Carnie said. "Obviously I want to make the best fit for me. Nebraska already has two tight ends. With the contact I have had with other schools and my commitment, it is starting to make me think a little more.”
Nebraska has been the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie has twice-a-week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with NU. Those talks began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).
“They are good talks. (Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton likes me, I can tell that,” Carnie told The World-Herald in September. “He keeps going back to that it is up to (Scott) Frost in the end, and Beckton said he wants me on the team.”
Sean Dillon, NU director of player personnel, has also kept in contact, telling Carnie that NU’s recruiting staff usually looks at the first three weeks of high school games and then discusses how kids have played.
Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.