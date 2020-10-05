Nebraska offer 'a long time coming' for Norris tight end James Carnie

Norris is just south of Lincoln.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carnie did take an unofficial game day visit to K-State on Saturday to watch the Wildcats face Texas Tech.

“It could’ve been the two worst teams in the country and it still would’ve been fun to watch a live game in person,” he said.

Nebraska already has two tight ends committed to the 2021 class — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep). Carnie is well aware of the competition at the position.

“I still debate that question," Carnie said. "Obviously I want to make the best fit for me. Nebraska already has two tight ends. With the contact I have had with other schools and my commitment, it is starting to make me think a little more.”

Nebraska has been the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie has twice-a-week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with NU. Those talks began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).

“They are good talks. (Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton likes me, I can tell that,” Carnie told The World-Herald in September. “He keeps going back to that it is up to (Scott) Frost in the end, and Beckton said he wants me on the team.”