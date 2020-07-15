Milwaukee-area offensive lineman Marcus Mbow on Wednesday announced on Twitter that Nebraska and four other schools comprised his final group. 

Mbow, from Wauwatosa (Wisc.) East High School, had the Huskers, Iowa State, Virginia, Michigan State and Arizona State in his final five. He has expressed interest in Nebraska for months and was originally recruited by former outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt, a Wisconsin native. 

NU wants Mbow, a three-star prospect, as a tackle.

The Huskers have added in the offseason two walk-on transfers — Nouredin Nouili from Colorado State and Ezra Miller from Iowa — who could develop at multiple positions.

Nebraska has two offensive tackle commits — Teddy Prochazka and Branson Yager — in the 2021 class already, plus offensive guard Henry Lutovksy. 

