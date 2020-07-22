Three key Husker recruits are close to announcing their college decisions

The moment of truth appears imminent for at least three longtime Nebraska targets.
The Huskers’ 2020 and 2021 classes will gain further clarity in the coming days, when multiple prospects with NU among their finalists will announce their college choice. At least three key recruits posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning they were nearing decisions.
Perhaps the biggest revelation will come Friday, when highly rated junior college cornerback Nadab Joseph could provide an exclamation point to Nebraska’s 2020 cycle. Among 2021 prospects, four-star outside linebacker Christian Burkhalter of Spanish Fort, Alabama, will make his choice public at 5 p.m. Thursday. And a three-star offensive lineman from the Milwaukee area, Marcus Mbow, said on social media his recruiting process is “coming to an end,” though he didn’t specify a timeline.
Joseph — tabbed the No. 3 overall juco product in the 2020 class and No. 1 corner — spent the past two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College after coming out of Miami (Fla.) Noland High School. At 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, he would immediately enter the mix this fall within a deep NU secondary. Like defensive lineman Keem Green, who didn’t arrive in Lincoln last year until late summer via the juco route, Joseph has been clearing final academic hurdles.
One of the most sought-after prospects in the country, Joseph lists multiple SEC offers on his recruiting profiles. Nebraska has one scholarship left to give in its 2020 class and would welcome the standout even more following surprise offseason transfers of 2020 signees and fellow Miami-area defensive backs Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois.
Burkhalter, once considered a Nebraska lean by recruiting services, appears to have heavy interest in Oregon after the Ducks offered earlier this month. His brother, Jackson, is a postgraduate quarterback who holds an NU walk-on offer. The defender has yet to visit Lincoln since the Huskers extended their offer in February.
Mbow, too, has been unable to get to Lincoln for various reasons despite multiple attempts since December. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder saw his recruitment take off last season as he committed to football full time. He has since built a strong relationship with multiple 2021 NU commits, participating in dunking and fishing contests through social media.
Arizona State appears to be the other top contender for Mbow, who projects as a tackle. Nebraska is also approaching its limit for O-linemen in the class with three commits in Teddy Prochazka, Henry Lutovsky and Branson Yager.
