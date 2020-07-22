Three key Husker recruits are close to announcing their college decisions

The moment of truth appears imminent for at least three longtime Nebraska targets.

The Huskers’ 2020 and 2021 classes will gain further clarity in the coming days, when multiple prospects with NU among their finalists will announce their college choice. At least three key recruits posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning they were nearing decisions.

Perhaps the biggest revelation will come Friday, when highly rated junior college cornerback Nadab Joseph could provide an exclamation point to Nebraska’s 2020 cycle. Among 2021 prospects, four-star outside linebacker Christian Burkhalter of Spanish Fort, Alabama, will make his choice public at 5 p.m. Thursday. And a three-star offensive lineman from the Milwaukee area, Marcus Mbow, said on social media his recruiting process is “coming to an end,” though he didn’t specify a timeline.

Joseph — tabbed the No. 3 overall juco product in the 2020 class and No. 1 corner — spent the past two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College after coming out of Miami (Fla.) Noland High School. At 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, he would immediately enter the mix this fall within a deep NU secondary. Like defensive lineman Keem Green, who didn’t arrive in Lincoln last year until late summer via the juco route, Joseph has been clearing final academic hurdles.