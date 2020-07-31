Three-star running back De'Anthony Lewis has Huskers in top eight

A Texas running back coming off a breakout high-school season has Nebraska among his final eight schools.

De’Anthony Lewis — a 2021 prospect from Converse (Texas) Judson — revealed a top group of contenders on social media late Thursday. Joining the Huskers are Louisiana Tech, Colorado, USC, Texas-San Antonio, Boise State, Nevada and Louisiana.

Nebraska offered the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder in March. The program has one 2021 running back pledge in Gabe Ervin of Buford, Georgia, and 14 known commits in the class overall.

Lewis was a major factor in Judson’s 12-2 season last fall. The Texas 6A second-team all-stater logged 200 carries for 1,864 yards (9.3 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 164 yards and two scores across 14 games and served as the primary option on kickoff returns.

The consensus three-star prospect is rated the No. 61 running back in the country according to the 247 Sports composite.​

