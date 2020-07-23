Shatel: Husker A.D. Bill Moos will keep close eye on Friday's NCAA meeting

"Every day the complexion of the college football season is changing. Some of these decisions are probably going to have to be audibles when we get into this. It begins somewhat tomorrow with the (NCAA) decision. We've kicked it down the road as far as it can go."

I spoke to Moos for about 20 minutes on Thursday for a column that will run this Sunday. Some highlights:

» The 2020 NCAA volleyball tournament — and Final Four at the CHI Health Center — could get canceled Friday. If it happens, Moos said, "There's some talk about moving the fall sports other than football into the spring. I'd be in favor of that."

» Moos said a Big Ten football schedule should be done in the next "seven to 10 days." He had not heard the news Thursday that the Pac-12 is strongly considering playing 10 games and starting on Sept. 19, but said, "We're still focusing on Sept. 5. With a spike in the pandemic, it could certainly be pushed back."

» Nebraska begins football training camp on Aug. 7. Moos says the school has a plan to quarantine athletes with positive tests and put them in a "special dorm." However, he said the school still has yet to come up with a testing schedule for athletes.