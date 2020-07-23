Shatel: Husker A.D. Bill Moos will keep close eye on Friday's NCAA meeting

Bill Moos will keep a close eye on his phone Friday. He won't be alone. A big piece of whether there will be college football this fall could be decided.
The NCAA's Board of Governors are planning an ad hoc meeting Friday, when they could vote to postpone or cancel fall sports championships in 2020. It's not for sure that the Board of Governors will make that decision Friday. But many people in college sports expect that decision to come within the next seven to 10 days, if not Friday.
Of course, NCAA fall championships do not include FBS football. The NCAA does not govern the College Football Playoff. However, Moos says the NCAA's vote could bring a seismic shift in the decision to play college football played this fall.
"If they say there aren't going to be any fall championships in the NCAA, just from my observation, is there going to be a College Football Playoff?" Moos asked.
Moos' point: The optics would look bad if the NCAA decided the pandemic was serious enough to call off fall championships, but the Power Five commissioners still decided to have a college football championship.
That doesn't mean there wouldn't be college football, period. Moos still expects some, if not all, of the five conferences will still try to play college football even if there is no playoff.
"I think so," Moos said. "I think there's some conferences that are absolutely going to play.
"Every day the complexion of the college football season is changing. Some of these decisions are probably going to have to be audibles when we get into this. It begins somewhat tomorrow with the (NCAA) decision. We've kicked it down the road as far as it can go."
I spoke to Moos for about 20 minutes on Thursday for a column that will run this Sunday. Some highlights:
» The 2020 NCAA volleyball tournament — and Final Four at the CHI Health Center — could get canceled Friday. If it happens, Moos said, "There's some talk about moving the fall sports other than football into the spring. I'd be in favor of that."
» Moos said a Big Ten football schedule should be done in the next "seven to 10 days." He had not heard the news Thursday that the Pac-12 is strongly considering playing 10 games and starting on Sept. 19, but said, "We're still focusing on Sept. 5. With a spike in the pandemic, it could certainly be pushed back."
» Nebraska begins football training camp on Aug. 7. Moos says the school has a plan to quarantine athletes with positive tests and put them in a "special dorm." However, he said the school still has yet to come up with a testing schedule for athletes.
"How often they get tested needs to be decided soon," Moos said. "We all know if you're going to be making contact and grabbing people that there's a lot more chance of contracting this. Also, contact with other people, because our players are not going to be in our facility 24-7. We need to know where they're at, who they're with and what they're doing. Then they start school and they're in the classrooms."
» Moos says he has proposed that Big Ten divisional games carry more weight when deciding the division champion, and favors playing crossover games at the beginning and end of the schedule. If the season is delayed or shortened, the crossover games would most likely be impacted, not the division games.
I'll have more from Moos this Sunday.
