Shatel: The Big Ten has finally spoken, but it still has a PR mess on its hands

If his son plays football this fall, some explaining will be necessary.

Warren also told ESPN that the Big Ten offices would be closed Friday because staff is working from home, but he said there would be an opportunity to meet with parents later.

The new commissioner admitted he needs work on his communication skills.

The Big Ten would do well to get on this ASAP. Warren is the face of the league. He’s the spokesman. He can’t show up and dance around without answering questions. And he can’t let a story of this magnitude run like a wildfire for a week.

In the future, Warren should make as many media appearances as possible in the Big Ten, even if it means taking some talking points and hammering them home. Be accessible.

And know the room. Or the league. A savvy commissioner would have known ahead of time what Nebraska or Ohio State was going to do with a no-play verdict. Or how players and parents might react. These days, they speak out. And act.

It’s fair to remember that Warren is in his first year, and that it included a pandemic. There’s a saying that life is not what happens to you but how you react to it.