Shatel: Was Big Ten right to call off football? Let's ask a Husker with a medical degree

On all the medical information out there: “There’s some good but there’s also a lot of junk, botched info. You take a closer look at it and it’s not actually a study.

“There was the myocarditis study that supposedly the Big Ten used. But if you look at it, what they considered normals really skewed the results.

“I’m looking at it from a really conservative approach. Wear a mask at all times when you’re out in public. Stay away from large groups. Watch what you’re doing. If you’re on a team, you have this high level of safety oversight, which I think provides a high level of protection than if you’re just Bob the college student.”

On the Saliva tests: “I think it could help. The problem with these tests is we don’t have a lot of data with sensitivity and specificity. If you have it, is it going to pick up? If you test positive, are you actually positive or is the test wrong?

“We have no clue until you’ve done thousands of them how sensitive and specific it is. But it could be a great screening tool. The day before a game, give the entire team and staff a saliva test and if someone pops up positive, hold them out.”

Finally, will there be football in the spring?