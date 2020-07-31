Chat Hayes provides Husker baseball with another left-handed pitcher for 2021

Quicker than one of his 92-mph fastballs, the Nebraska offer hit Chat Hayes in the middle of his week.

The left-handed pitcher spent last season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and figured he would be back again next spring. Then — bam! — Husker coaches reached out with news that prompted the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder to shed a few tears.

Nebraska wanted him on its team now.

“I was honestly ecstatic,” Hayes told The World-Herald. “I did not expect it to be this soon. I told them I would need a couple days (to decide) but it only took me one.”

Originally from the small northeast Oklahoma town of Grove, Hayes informed NU coaches Thursday and made things public Friday morning. He becomes the 18th newcomer set to arrive this fall under coach Will Bolt and the seventh who played at the junior college level last year.

Hayes signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff out of high school but later chose Coffeyville in order to stay closer to home and spend more time with his ailing grandmother. He thrived there, posting a 1.89 earned-run average with 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 19 innings. His velocity was up as well — usually sitting 89-91 mph, he said — after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2019 and recovering in time for his college debut.