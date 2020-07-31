Millard North's Brandon Lundquist commits to Husker baseball

The Zoom call was supposed be a standard check in with Nebraska coaches. Brandon Lundquist decided he was ready for more than that.

The 2022 pitcher/shortstop from Millard North and the Huskers had been talking since last fall, when Lundquist did well at a camp. The dialogue picked up in mid-July after NU extended an offer.

Then, only about a minute into the Thursday call, he told them he wanted to be part of what coach Will Bolt and his staff are building in Lincoln.

“They looked at me like, ‘Can you say that again?’” Lundquist said. “They weren’t ready for it.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect publically announced his pledge Friday evening, making him the fifth member of Nebraska’s 2022 class. He’s the third in-state commit of the group, joining outfielder Hayden Lewis of Yutan and Nate Moquin of Millard South. He’s also the 18th out of 36 NU signees/commits spanning the 2020-23 classes to play at a Nebraska high school. All were recruited by a Big Red coaching staff entering its second year together.

“The commits are falling in,” Lundquist said. “We’re going to be good.”