Millard North's Brandon Lundquist commits to Husker baseball

The Zoom call was supposed be a standard check in with Nebraska coaches. Brandon Lundquist decided he was ready for more than that.
The 2022 pitcher/shortstop from Millard North and the Huskers had been talking since last fall, when Lundquist did well at a camp. The dialogue picked up in mid-July after NU extended an offer.
Then, only about a minute into the Thursday call, he told them he wanted to be part of what coach Will Bolt and his staff are building in Lincoln.
“They looked at me like, ‘Can you say that again?’” Lundquist said. “They weren’t ready for it.”
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect publically announced his pledge Friday evening, making him the fifth member of Nebraska’s 2022 class. He’s the third in-state commit of the group, joining outfielder Hayden Lewis of Yutan and Nate Moquin of Millard South. He’s also the 18th out of 36 NU signees/commits spanning the 2020-23 classes to play at a Nebraska high school. All were recruited by a Big Red coaching staff entering its second year together.
“The commits are falling in,” Lundquist said. “We’re going to be good.”
Lundquist projects primarily as a pitcher — either starting or in relief — and sits between 85-88 mph with his fastball. A biting slider is his strikeout pitch, he said, and goes with a changeup and curveball as well as a two-seamer and four-seamer. The teenager said a strong summer with the Nebraska Prospects team in which he posted an earned-run average under 1 prompted the Huskers to offer him.
NU coaches said he will have a chance to prove himself as an infielder too.
Lundquist spent part of last fall as the starting quarterback at Millard North before breaking his collar bone and is now focusing strictly on baseball. He had an offer from Arkansas-Little Rock and anticipated offers from Creighton and Iowa this week. But even for a lifelong Hawkeye fan, the facilities and support and tradition around the Huskers were too much to ignore.
“I wasn’t really waiting for those other schools, though,” Lundquist said.” Nebraska was the No.1 pick for me.”
