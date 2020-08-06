Millard West pitcher Corbin Hawkins commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska baseball’s surge of in-state recruiting continued Thursday with the addition of a player who needed almost no time to make up his mind.

Corbin Hawkins received a walk-on offer from Husker coaches early in the day. By the afternoon the 2021 pitcher from Millard West had already called them back to tell them he was coming.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Husker,” Hawkins said. “There’s no better time than the time they give it to you to take it. I had no reason to wait.”

Hawkins — considered a top-15 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report — had options to go to bigger junior-colleges, NAIA programs or Division II schools. But the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder quickly pounced on the opportunity to play for the team he cheered on as a child.

On his way to take senior pictures later in the evening, the teenager told The World-Herald the moment still didn’t seem real. He becomes the 12th pledge of the 2021 class, and seventh from within the state. Two other Millard West products are already on the team in pitcher Colby Gomes and incoming freshman infielder Max Anderson.