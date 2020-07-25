With 'no reason to wait,' Class of 2022 infielder Dylan Carey commits to Nebraska baseball

Nebraska baseball coaches were out golfing Thursday when they got the call. And what a welcome interruption it was.
On the phone was Dylan Carey, a Class of 2022 infielder the staff has pursued since last winter. He was calling with good news for coach Will Bolt and assistants — he’s all in.
“Once they told me I couldn’t go on my visit because of the recruiting dead period, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to commit now because there’s no reason to wait,’” Carey told The World-Herald. “So I pulled the trigger and now I’m a Cornhusker. It’s been awesome.”
Carey’s commitment — the fourth of the class — is yet another notable addition for a program that continues to stockpile future college talent. Projected as a middle-of-the-lineup bat who will man the left side of the infield, Carey is the No. 1 prospect in Colorado in his class, according to Prep Baseball Report, and 188th nationally. Scouting reviews describe him as a power bat that also hits for average.
Nebraska has long been on the radar for the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder thanks to his cousin, Scott Fries , who was a pitcher with the Huskers in 1999 and 2000 and a teammate of Bolt’s. Carey attended an NU camp in January and performed well, landing an in-person offer that weekend.
Carey toured the campus then and loved what he saw. That experience — along with steady interest from coaches — elevated the Huskers above finalist Oklahoma State, which also recruited him hard. Minnesota, Notre Dame and Xavier were other suitors.
“(Bolt) really shows his players in recruiting that he wants them,” Carey said. “He shows them that more than any other college.”
In just more than 13 months at Nebraska, Bolt and his staff have secured pledges or signatures from 36 players spanning five classes. Of those prospects, 22 attended high school in Nebraska or neighboring states. The staff is bringing in 17 newcomers this fall and has 11 commits for the 2021 cycle.
Other 2022 members are catcher/infielder Mikey Pauley from Overland Park, Kan., and two-way in-state players Hayden Lewis of Yutan and Nate Moquin of Millard South. Perfect Game ranked the NU class 74th nationally before Carey’s decision, though all but 10 programs ahead of the Huskers had more commits.
Coaches told Carey — who lives in Parker, just south of Denver — he had to say “Go Big Red” to make his pledge official. Now, he said, his work is just getting started.
“I’m hoping to prove everybody right,” Carey said, “and show them that Nebraska is getting a good player.”
