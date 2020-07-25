With 'no reason to wait,' Class of 2022 infielder Dylan Carey commits to Nebraska baseball

Nebraska baseball coaches were out golfing Thursday when they got the call. And what a welcome interruption it was.

On the phone was Dylan Carey, a Class of 2022 infielder the staff has pursued since last winter. He was calling with good news for coach Will Bolt and assistants — he’s all in.

“Once they told me I couldn’t go on my visit because of the recruiting dead period, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to commit now because there’s no reason to wait,’” Carey told The World-Herald. “So I pulled the trigger and now I’m a Cornhusker. It’s been awesome.”

Carey’s commitment — the fourth of the class — is yet another notable addition for a program that continues to stockpile future college talent. Projected as a middle-of-the-lineup bat who will man the left side of the infield, Carey is the No. 1 prospect in Colorado in his class, according to Prep Baseball Report, and 188th nationally. Scouting reviews describe him as a power bat that also hits for average.

Nebraska has long been on the radar for the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder thanks to his cousin, Scott Fries , who was a pitcher with the Huskers in 1999 and 2000 and a teammate of Bolt’s. Carey attended an NU camp in January and performed well, landing an in-person offer that weekend.