Big Ten presidents, chancellors meeting Tuesday to discuss status of fall sports

LINCOLN — Big Ten presidents and chancellors are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the status for Big Ten football and other fall sports after days of speculation and media reports that the conference was planning to postpone or had already postponed fall sports to 2021.
Those reports — from the Detroit Free Press and national radio personality Dan Patrick — hit Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, league football coaches — including Nebraska's Scott Frost — had stumped hard for a fall season to be played, especially as it relates to the health and safety of student-athletes. Frost's contention in a press conference — echoed in a letter by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — was that players are better off within the structure and discipline of the football program, being tested frequently and checked for medical symptoms, than they are outside of it.
“If our goal is to keep every single student-athlete in the country from contracting coronavirus, we’re going to fail whether we play football or not,” Frost said. “If kids do acquire it, I know they’re in good hands here.”
Frost also said during his press conference that NU is prepared to craft its own schedule and pursue a season if the Big Ten chooses to postpone its play until 2021 or outright cancel the season. Later on Monday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day indicated his program would consider the same steps.
Nebraska players Adrian Martinez, Dicaprio Bootle and Matt Farniok supported NU’s intent to pursue its own schedule.
“We would love to be able to play in the Big Ten — that’s where we are, that’s our conference, that’s our home — and we want to be able to represent the Big Ten, but if the Big Ten chooses to cancel, we’re 100% open to playing whoever wants to play,” Farniok said. “If, at the end of the day, we get to play in the Big Ten, perfect, that’s our home, that’s our conference, that’s our place. If, for whatever reason, they decide to cancel and shift somewhere else, so be it.”
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green represents Nebraska on Big Ten presidents calls.
