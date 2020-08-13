A.D. Bill Moos shuts the door on fall football in Nebraska: 'We will be in compliance'

"We like the Big Ten, we're going to compete in the Big Ten, and we're going to be successful in the Big Ten," Moos said. "That was a decision made ten years ago, the decision stands, and our future plans are to compete and be successful in all of our sports programs in this new conference."

The last several days, Moos said, were particularly hard, though, because NU athletes were ready to play and coaches were prepared to coach. Nebraska hasn't been hit as hard by the coronavirus, Moos said, as some other Big Ten states, and the Huskers' safety protocols were such that athletes have been campus for months, not weeks. Moos said he had a "tough time getting through" a meeting with his coaches.

NU is working on how many hours fall sports athletes will work each week as they prepare for a chance to play sports in January.

"These young people want to be here, they want to be with their teammates, they want to have the discipline and structure that they need and we want to provide it," Moos said.

The financial hit to Nebraska Athletics, Moos said, will be significant. NU had made a 10% budget cut in late June in anticipation of a $12-to-15 million dollar loss in the budget.