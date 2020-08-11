A fall without Husker football could bring dire economic consequences

“What does the world look like without football?” Frost asked Monday.

Unfortunately, it is no longer a rhetorical question. Frost said furloughs and layoffs would spike in college towns without football. Some schools might have to drop sports, never to bring them back.

Nebraska’s athletic department is in a better financial place than most. It has been debt free since 2015 according to the Knight Commission’s College Athletics Financial Information (CAFI) Database. The average Big Ten school, according to the CAFI, averages $11.8 million in debt. Nebraska also has a reserve fund of around $60 million available through the NU Foundation.

With the Big Ten postponement of fall sports, Nebraska loses two of its three revenue-generating sports in football ($59.76 million profit) and volleyball ($212,061). The other is men’s basketball ($5.86 million).