ACC sets football scheduling plan. Is the Big Ten next?

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday announced its plans for conducting an 11-game football season in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC will begin play the week of Sept. 7 — so, in essence, Sept. 12 — with its 14 member teams, plus independent Notre Dame, playing a ten-game conference schedule. The ACC will allow one non-conference game — that must be played in the home state of the ACC team scheduling it — that paves the way for a number of traditional rivalry games between ACC schools like Clemson, Florida State, and Georgia Tech and their in-state SEC counterparts, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The ACC will discard its divisions for one year and simply select the two top teams, from 15, to play in its league title game.

The Big Ten announced weeks ago it would adopt a conference-only approach to all fall sports competition, including football, for 2020. What the league hasn't divulged is how many games it intends to play, when it intends to start, and what the league crossover schedule might look like. The Big Ten athletic directors generally appear interested in protecting the divisional structure and division games, based on comments made by Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos.

Moos, who has pushed for 12 overall games, said the protection of divisional contests is paramount.