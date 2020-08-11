After the Big Ten postponed football, does Nebraska plan a Hail Mary?

“The decision’s made, no one likes it, but we’re in a pandemic,” Alvarez said.

In the United States, as of Tuesday, the pandemic has taken more than 164,000 lives. There have been more than 5 million cases. The Big Ten’s lengthy set of testing protocols did not provide enough comfort for league decision-makers or Warren. Just as the league was about to go into padded practices, the Big Ten called a halt to them Saturday, as teams remained only in helmets. On Saturday, after the Mid-American Conference postponed its season, speculation quickly turned to the Big Ten.

By Monday morning, the Detroit Free Press had reported the league had already decided on its postponement, and a national radio personality, Dan Patrick, described a 12-2 vote to postpone, with only Nebraska and Iowa dissenting. The Big Ten denied such a vote had been taken, as did UNL.

On Tuesday, the chancellors and presidents met again, reportedly to discuss a delay in the start date to late September or early October — which several Big Ten coaches on Tuesday said they favored — or postponement. The league chose the latter option, leaving the door open to spring football.

Warren declined to say if the vote was unanimous.