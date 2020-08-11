After the Big Ten postponed football, does Nebraska plan a Hail Mary?

LINCOLN — Punt.
The Big Ten on Tuesday chose to postpone its 2020 college football season — until at least spring 2021 — because of the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to slow its spread and the gathering concern around keeping football players healthy.
Followed 30 minutes later by the Pac-12, the Big Ten became the first major football conference to postpone its season, the first time since 1896, when the league began, that football won’t be played.
All other fall sports — volleyball, cross country, and women’s soccer — at Nebraska will be postponed, too.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference,” said Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner. “Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult.”
In a combined statement from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost, NU clearly disagreed with the decision.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement read in part.
The trio otherwise declined comment Tuesday, but, as of Monday, NU said it intended to pursue its own football schedule in 2020 if the Big Ten leaders chose not to play. According to a North Dakota State assistant athletic director, NDSU has already contacted the Huskers to play a game this fall.
But if Nebraska isn’t able to find a way to do it, this will be the first year since 1889 that Nebraska hasn’t played a football game in the fall. The Huskers played through the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, two World Wars, recessions and depressions. It even played rival Oklahoma one day after JFK’s assassination.
COVID-19 may stop the 2020 season in its tracks. Why?
Warren, in the first minute of his Big Ten Network interview, mentioned the number of coronavirus cases spiking and the numbers of deaths in league states, the nation and the world, coupled with the uncertainty around the medical and physical safety for student-athletes, as the reason for postponement just six days after the league released its schedule. He also mentioned myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that can be caused by viral infections, as an issue.
“It’s people first,” Warren said. “It’s students. And understand, they’re not professional. These are amateur athletes, and they deserve an opportunity to participate in a healthy and safe manner.”
The Big Ten did not respond to the World-Herald’s request to interview Warren. Dr. Chris Kratochvil, a doctor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and chair of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, referred all questions back to the Big Ten.
Former Husker player and Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said on BTN the contact tracing challenge — in a contact sport such as football — remained an unanswered question.
“The decision’s made, no one likes it, but we’re in a pandemic,” Alvarez said.
In the United States, as of Tuesday, the pandemic has taken more than 164,000 lives. There have been more than 5 million cases. The Big Ten’s lengthy set of testing protocols did not provide enough comfort for league decision-makers or Warren. Just as the league was about to go into padded practices, the Big Ten called a halt to them Saturday, as teams remained only in helmets. On Saturday, after the Mid-American Conference postponed its season, speculation quickly turned to the Big Ten.
By Monday morning, the Detroit Free Press had reported the league had already decided on its postponement, and a national radio personality, Dan Patrick, described a 12-2 vote to postpone, with only Nebraska and Iowa dissenting. The Big Ten denied such a vote had been taken, as did UNL.
On Tuesday, the chancellors and presidents met again, reportedly to discuss a delay in the start date to late September or early October — which several Big Ten coaches on Tuesday said they favored — or postponement. The league chose the latter option, leaving the door open to spring football.
Warren declined to say if the vote was unanimous.
“I would rather not have a detailed discussion to a (BTN) question about ‘was the vote unanimous or not unanimous,’” Warren said. “This is a decision that was made on a collective basis.”
Outside of Nebraska, league schools seemed resigned to a fall without football.
“I’m not going to second-guess Commissioner Warren or our medical experts,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said on BTN. “Yes, I want to play football; yes, it’s disappointing we’re not playing, and I wish we could play right now. But for those who want to play football, I think, moving forward from here, we’ve got to find a way to play in the spring.”
Ohio State A.D. Gene Smith said the league’s decision came earlier than he would have liked, but “medical experts” helped leaders understand what they needed to do.
“We stand with the league,” Smith said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said his administrators voted to play in the fall and attempted to lobby others to do the same, but pivoted to spring.
“Our focus from this day forward will be to come together to find a way to play if possible this spring,” Ferentz said.
Nebraska, meanwhile, hinted at playing in its statement. Frost was bullish on the prospect Monday.
“Safety comes first,” Green's, Moos' and Frost’s statement read. “Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
“We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
Warren demurred — twice — when asked on BTN whether Nebraska would be allowed to pursue its own path. The Big Ten owns NU’s media rights, after all.
“I know what was said,” Warren said on BTN, referring to Frost's Monday comments. “These are things that I’m sure there will be a lot of issues that arise and be raised that we’ll address at the appropriate time. Today’s not the appropriate time on some issues.”
NU Board of Regents Chairman Jim Pillen of Columbus said the board “has full confidence” in its teams’ approach and that NU’s statement “says it all.”
Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst, who Monday said he was ready for the Huskers to go their own way this season, sounded dejected.
“I guess I don’t know,” Kenney said. “You’ve got to let the dust settle a little bit and see what all the possibilities are.”
The dust may not settle long. Frost said Monday his team could be ready to play a game in a week. Nebraska pushed for a schedule that started in early September because it had been planning, since April, for a safe, slow return to campus.
The Huskers still practiced on Tuesday. Later, players filtered into North Stadium just before 4 p.m., presumably for a team meeting to process the events of the day. One arrived an hour early and leaned against the bronze statue of Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer. He stared at his phone and slowly shook his head as he scrolled, a mask covering his face. Later, new NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, head down, strode from the Hawks Center into the stadium.
Mostly, though, a heavy silence — broken by an occasional cricket and the hum of air-conditioning units — hung around the area. One lonely sprinter worked on his craft on the Ed Weir track, where construction for the new $155 million football facility was supposed to have begun in June. Piles of dead leaves and sticks blocked parts of Gate 24. A smattering of cars filled the parking lot east of the stadium, where ESPN's "College GameDay" drew thousands of fans 11 months earlier.
Whether Nebraska plays a season this fall or not, there won’t be any Big Ten opponents rolling through Memorial Stadium until 2021. At least.
