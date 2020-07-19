Amidst a war and pandemic, Nebraska gave Notre Dame all it could handle in 1918

So the Irish were left with Barry, who didn’t know the playbook well, and Gipp, who was turnover prone.

That final drive for Notre Dame went nowhere. Time wound off the clock and the two teams shook hands, and the stands erupting in the 0-0 tie.

Nebraska gained just nine total yards. The Huskers failed to get a first down. Their 18 punts remain a school record. But they kept the Irish out of the end zone. Nebraska didn’t win, but it didn’t lose, either. Kline’s boring, simple plan had worked, easing the burden of Nebraskans and giving them a bright spot after months of painful weeks.

“Regardless of the bumps that have been encountered, it is gratifying to know that the Huskers finally arrived — arrived in all their glory against one of the best football machines in the country,” a dispatch in the Nebraska State Journal read.

The tie was Kline’s last high point at NU. The Huskers traveled to Washington University of St. Louis the following week and lost. The next year, Kline left to become a law professor at the University of Florida.

Notre Dame got revenge the following three seasons. But the tie lives on.