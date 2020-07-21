Andy Hoffman, founder of Team Jack, announces he has a 'massive brain tumor'

In 2013, Jack Hoffman ran into the hearts of Husker football fans with his trot to the end zone during the Nebraska spring game. After Jack crossed the goal line, the entire team raised the 7-year-old boy — bald from chemotherapy — on their pads, a picture that’s stuck in the minds of sports fans ever since.

The moment earned an ESPY for Best Moment and launched the Team Jack foundation, which has brought more than $8.3 million toward pediatric cancer relief.

The face of that movement was Jack, who is now a teenager playing football in real pads, his cancer in remission. But not far behind has been his father, Andy.

The family announced on Tuesday it now has another run to make.

“After spending the last nine years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through,” Andy wrote on his Facebook page. “On Sunday, July 19, I had a seizure while running on the cowboy trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor.”

Andy said the family is now at the Mayo Clinic “developing a plan of attack.” A phone call to Andy was not immediately returned.