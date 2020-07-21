You are the owner of this article.
Andy Hoffman, founder of Team Jack, announces he has a 'massive brain tumor'
Andy Hoffman, founder of Team Jack, announces he has a 'massive brain tumor'

Jack and Andy Hoffman

Andy Hoffman, right, never expected his son to put on pads in an organized football game. Despite battles with brain cancer, Jack was able to take the field for his first school football game last fall.

 ANDY HOFFMAN

In 2013, Jack Hoffman ran into the hearts of Husker football fans with his trot to the end zone during the Nebraska spring game. After Jack crossed the goal line, the entire team raised the 7-year-old boy — bald from chemotherapy — on their pads, a picture that’s stuck in the minds of sports fans ever since.

The moment earned an ESPY for Best Moment and launched the Team Jack foundation, which has brought more than $8.3 million toward pediatric cancer relief.

The face of that movement was Jack, who is now a teenager playing football in real pads, his cancer in remission. But not far behind has been his father, Andy.

The family announced on Tuesday it now has another run to make. 

“After spending the last nine years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through,” Andy wrote on his Facebook page. “On Sunday, July 19, I had a seizure while running on the cowboy trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor.”

Andy said the family is now at the Mayo Clinic “developing a plan of attack.” A phone call to Andy was not immediately returned.

​Team Jack was founded by Andy, and has become synonymous with Husker football. Every summer, there's a road race around the stadium that players and coaches participate in, with the proceeds going toward Team Jack. Andy is also an attorney in Atkinson, Nebraska.

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

