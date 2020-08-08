Big Ten announces helmet-only practice regimen for time being

The Big Ten on Saturday announced that league teams preparing for a 2020 football season — already in some doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic — must remain in helmets only for the foreseeable future.
"Based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, ... until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice," the Big Ten said.
Helmets only means no pads, which are usually donned by players starting on the third day of camp. Rutgers' program remains in quarantine — which began in late July — after an outbreak of COVID-19 among players. The other 13 programs in the league appeared to begin training camp as scheduled Friday.
The task force is chaired by Dr. Chris Kratochvil, who works for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. An UNMC spokesperson said Kratochvil is unavailable for interviews at this time because of his full schedule.
The full Big Ten statement:
The Big Ten Conference announced today, based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice. All other fall sports will continue to work locally with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity, as necessary, based on current medical protocols.
Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience and allows us to evaluate the implementation of our Conference and institutional medical protocols in real-time. In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously.
We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all. As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!