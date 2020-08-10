Big Ten football remains on — for now. The Huskers hope it stays that way

LINCOLN — As the Big Ten seemed poised Monday to wipe college football and every other fall sport off the slate for 2020, Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his players appeared willing to cut a path through the coronavirus pandemic, craft their own schedule and potentially stave off some of the fallout from not playing.

One report from the Detroit Free Press claimed the Big Ten season was already canceled. Another report from a national radio host put NU and rival Iowa on the wrong side of a 12-2 vote to punt sports to next spring. The Hawkeyes even canceled their Monday practice amid the uncertainty.

Nebraska did not. It practiced in helmets only, as the Big Ten mandated Saturday. An hour later, Frost said he felt so strongly about having a season that if the Big Ten votes to postpone, the Huskers would pursue their own season, scheduling their own teams.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule, I hope that’s what happens,” Frost said. “Our university’s committed no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is, so we’ll see how those chips fall.

“We certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten. If it isn’t, then I think we’re prepared to look for other options."