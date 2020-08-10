Big Ten football remains on — for now. The Huskers hope it stays that way

LINCOLN — As the Big Ten seemed poised Monday to wipe college football and every other fall sport off the slate for 2020, Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his players appeared willing to cut a path through the coronavirus pandemic, craft their own schedule and potentially stave off some of the fallout from not playing.
One report from the Detroit Free Press claimed the Big Ten season was already canceled. Another report from a national radio host put NU and rival Iowa on the wrong side of a 12-2 vote to punt sports to next spring. The Hawkeyes even canceled their Monday practice amid the uncertainty.
Nebraska did not. It practiced in helmets only, as the Big Ten mandated Saturday. An hour later, Frost said he felt so strongly about having a season that if the Big Ten votes to postpone, the Huskers would pursue their own season, scheduling their own teams.
“We want to play a Big Ten schedule, I hope that’s what happens,” Frost said. “Our university’s committed no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is, so we’ll see how those chips fall.
“We certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten. If it isn’t, then I think we’re prepared to look for other options."
During a passionate Monday afternoon press conference conducted over Zoom, Frost and players lobbied hard to play a season this fall, saying players are safer within the structure and discipline of football programs, where they have better access to COVID-19 testing and medical care.
NU hasn’t released specific testing data since June, and Frost didn’t provide more Monday. Frost said he's confident "the vast majority" of those who tested positive contracted the disease "outside of our building and not in our workouts." He also said only a few have shown symptoms, and nobody has opted out of playing.
“The virus is here either way,” Frost said. “I would contend that our players are safer here, doing what they love, and being monitored and screened constantly, than they would be if we sent them home.”
If any players express concerns about how the virus affects their heart — as a few Huskers have — NU will conduct EKGs if necessary, Frost said before an ESPN story released Monday, citing anonymous sources, indicated that at least five Big Ten athletes had inflamed heart muscles after contracting COVID-19. The condition, myocarditis, is often contracted through viral infections, including a common cold or flu, though the report suggested it's been seen at a higher frequency among COVID-19 patients.
But quarterback Adrian Martinez said he and his teammates feel safe, it’s a “general consensus across the college landscape” that players want to play, and Nebraska has taken good care of its student-athletes.
“We know our coaches have our back,” Martinez said. “If there’s safety issues, he’s not forcing us to play.”
And if the Big Ten won’t allow a conference season, Martinez, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and offensive lineman Matt Farniok said they’d be in favor of crafting a new schedule, as well.
“We would love to be able to play in the Big Ten," Farniok said. "That’s where we are, that’s our conference, that’s our home, and we want to be able to represent the Big Ten. But if the Big Ten chooses to cancel, we’re 100% open to playing whoever wants to play."
Frost said NU leadership is on board with the Huskers finding new playing partners if need be. NU Board of Regents chairman Jim Pillen said the board is in full support, too. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he believed Nebraska could “absolutely” play sports this fall. Sen. Ben Sasse — a former college wrestler and university president — sent a letter Sunday night to Big Ten leaders exhorting them to play, while President Donald Trump tweeted his support for a football season, too.
But few had Frost’s emotion as he talked for 30 minutes.
“Seems like we’re looking for a lot of reasons to not play right now,” Frost said, adding he’s not a medical expert. His “limited experience,” based on the advice of University of Nebraska Medical Center officials and what he’s seen in the team, suggested to him “we can pull this off in a way that’s safe.”
The economic “carnage” from not playing a season would be significant, Frost said. He estimated the NU athletic department would lose between $80 million to $120 million, putting jobs and certain sports in the Husker portfolio in jeopardy. He estimated the city of Lincoln may feel a $300 million impact. He rebuffed the idea of moving football to the spring because of the toll on players’ bodies and the lack of a guarantee that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 163,000 in the United States, will be tamer in the spring.
“This isn’t as simple as canceling a Little League game and picking up and playing the next Saturday,” Frost said.
While some teams are still in the market for games — BYU, for example, and FCS teams in the Missouri Valley Conference — the Mountain West Conference voted Monday to postpone its season. Most major conferences are either playing only conference opponents or seeking to add just one game to their schedule. It’s also not clear whether the Big Ten would allow any of its schools to craft their own schedules since the league owns media rights.
Other Big Ten coaches gave full-throated support to playing college football in the fall. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a letter defending his school’s testing protocol.
“We’ve developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play,” Harbaugh’s letter read. Out of Michigan’s last 353 tests, Harbaugh said zero have returned positive. “If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done.”
Penn State coach James Franklin said he was willing to “fight” for PSU’s program.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the school was “swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!”
“This isn’t over!” Day said. Later, in an interview on ESPN2, Day said the Buckeyes would also explore making their own schedule.
“We need to look at every option,” Day said.
If those other reports are accurate, the academic leaders at Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State had dissenting views from their football coaches.
A Big Ten spokesperson refuted the reports that suggested a vote had already been held, as did a UNL spokesperson who said Chancellor Ronnie Green — who was on the Saturday call with representatives from the other Big Ten schools — viewed it as an informational meeting and no vote was taken.
The other Power Five conferences didn't budge Monday as reports pinged back and forth on Twitter, where a handful of national reporters delivered bits of information from anonymous sources.
Nebraska wants to play a football season no matter what the Big Ten chooses to do, but Frost said he’d prefer the league attempt the schedule it laid out just last week in a two-hour showcase on Big Ten Network. Since then, the needle has moved in the wrong direction for NU, for reasons not fully explained by Big Ten leaders or understood by Frost.
“If we cancel football tomorrow, we’re throwing up a white flag and saying this can’t be done,” Frost said.
He added that Nebraska would “abide” by the Big Ten’s decision — while looking for new teams to play.
