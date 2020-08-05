Big Ten football schedule: Five things we learned, still don't know

Five things we learned and five things we still don’t know about the Big Ten releasing its football schedule.
Five things we learned
1. The Big Ten plans to give football a go. This by no means felt like a given in recent days, as the league continued to push back announcing a schedule even as every other Power Five league laid out start times and other specifics. Circumstances Monday — including the COVID-19 outbreak within the Rutgers program and a viral social-media post from the mother of an infected Indiana player — cast further doubt that the conference would attempt to play a season at all. Putting out a schedule certainly doesn’t guarantee football, but it shows that administrators feel comfortable enough about student-athlete safety to try.
2. Finally, clarity on how the schedule came together. The league announced on July 9 it would move to a league-only slate for fall sports, then went nearly a month without further official detail. The long-rumored 10-game football approach turned out to be true, with each team adding one new cross-divisional foe (Nebraska gets Michigan State in Lincoln on Nov. 21) instead of a repeat opponent within the division. We also learned the league will stick with its original opening weekend of Sept. 5, ahead of every other Power Five conference. Divisional games aren’t front-loaded either, but mixed through the middle of the season. Perhaps most important is the built-in flexibility — B1G officials dubbed the schedule “Jenga 41” because its 41st iteration is designed for games to be able to move around as necessary if and when outbreaks occur. Strategically placed bye weeks for each team make possible that adaptability.
3. The Big Ten’s own standards for testing and protocols are higher than the NCAA’s. The league will require two tests per week — the NCAA mandated just one — during the season for a high-contact sport like football. They also must be PCR (Polymerise Chain Reaction) tests via nasal swab or saliva while the NCAA only suggested that type of test, which is considered the most reliable way to detect COVID-19. Further, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference will use a to-be-determined independent testing company to supply results. The league will fall in line with the national standard of having players, coaches and certain staff tested.
4. Fall camp indeed opens Friday (or a day earlier for schools playing Sept. 3-4). The Big Ten had previously indicated it would confirm whether that original date would hold, then did so casually amid the hoopla of a schedule release. Friday will mark the beginning of a five-day “acclimatization period” followed by up to 25 practices with no time restrictions. Even this format wasn’t previously certain considering the SEC on Tuesday said it won’t hold traditional fall camps and will limit activity to 20 hours per week when it begins workouts Aug. 17. Big Ten players and coaches can finally relay on the ramp-up process beginning as planned.
5. Intriguing storylines await Nebraska if 2020 plays out. Not one of the Huskers’ originally-scheduled opponents remains on the same date in this league-only reconfiguration. The long-dissected five-game slog to end the season doesn’t change that much, though, with NU now facing Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State in consecutive weeks from Sept. 19 to Oct. 10, then getting Penn State after a bye and a road game at Northwestern. But how about opening at Rutgers, currently fighting an outbreak? Or Wisconsin now coming to Lincoln in consecutive seasons? Or Penn State in Memorial Stadium on Halloween? Or getting another shot at coach Mel Tucker, in his first year at Michigan State coming from Colorado? If nothing else, there is finally a roadmap for navigating the on-field challenges to come.
Five things we still don’t know
1. What, really, is the Big Ten’s appetite for attempting a football season? Some credit goes to the league for at least crafting a flexible schedule matrix that allows for games to be moved around — especially divisional games — should some get canceled. But the matrix framework didn’t just arrive one day, either. The long delay through the weekend, and for two more days this week, was cause for concern. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s lack of enthusiasm reflects the difficulty of the situation. It also reflects the uphill climb of the endeavor, especially inside a Big Ten footprint that isn’t quite as football-mad like the southern states.
2. Is Nebraska’s season-opener the most likely game to get canceled? Rutgers is in a quarantine after an viral outbreak among players. When one thought about the Big Ten team most likely to resist playing a season — for any number of reasons — Rutgers immediately came to mind. It’s in a state badly hit by the coronavirus, it won’t be able to have many (if any) fans in the seats, coach Greg Schiano is in his first year back from the school and much of the New Jersey media is skeptical, at best, at even attempting a season. Rutgers players and coaches may want to play, but the powers that be out there aren’t exactly aligned the way Nebraska’s political and university leadership might be.
3. Will the Big Ten players opting out of the season number in the 20s, 50s, or 100s? Any player who opts out of the season over coronavirus concerns will not lose his scholarship and may not lose his season of eligibility either. How many players go for that deal? League stars Micah Parsons and Rashod Bateman already have, but their 2021 NFL draft grades are likely first-round slots. Few other Big Ten players enjoy that status, so, to the extent there are players opting out, it will be more often be for genuine safety concerns than protecting NFL draft status. If hundreds of players opt out — in other words, 10-15 players at each school — it makes a season very hard to play. One thing players will have to weigh is whether they’ll be safer from the virus outside a team structure.
4. How much of an advantage did Nebraska gain being so organized and focused on playing the sport vs. wondering if it would be played? NU prepared for this season as if it was going to happen. If it doesn’t, that’ll be a big disappointment of course, but if it does, the Huskers’ offseason approach should pay off. How much won’t really be gauged until the middle of the schedule, when Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State all come in a row.
5. How many more obstacles are there to clear? It’s early August. Lots and lots of time for something to go very bad and derail the entire season. One thing to watch across the nation: Do cases skyrocket when college students return to campus? The presumption is they might go up — way up — and it won’t be because of the colleges, but the lack of social distancing and mask wearing on the evenings and weekends.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
