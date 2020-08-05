Big Ten football schedule: Five things we learned, still don't know

Five things we still don’t know

1. What, really, is the Big Ten’s appetite for attempting a football season? Some credit goes to the league for at least crafting a flexible schedule matrix that allows for games to be moved around — especially divisional games — should some get canceled. But the matrix framework didn’t just arrive one day, either. The long delay through the weekend, and for two more days this week, was cause for concern. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s lack of enthusiasm reflects the difficulty of the situation. It also reflects the uphill climb of the endeavor, especially inside a Big Ten footprint that isn’t quite as football-mad like the southern states.

2. Is Nebraska’s season-opener the most likely game to get canceled? Rutgers is in a quarantine after an viral outbreak among players. When one thought about the Big Ten team most likely to resist playing a season — for any number of reasons — Rutgers immediately came to mind. It’s in a state badly hit by the coronavirus, it won’t be able to have many (if any) fans in the seats, coach Greg Schiano is in his first year back from the school and much of the New Jersey media is skeptical, at best, at even attempting a season. Rutgers players and coaches may want to play, but the powers that be out there aren’t exactly aligned the way Nebraska’s political and university leadership might be.