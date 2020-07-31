Big Ten preseason poll tabs Huskers fourth in West, Ohio State as league champion

Even in a pandemic year, Ohio State is viewed as the best football team in the Big Ten.

The annual Cleveland.com preseason poll — which operates in lieu of an official league poll — picked the Buckeyes to win the Big Ten title in 2020, however a title contest plays out amid the coronavirus pandemic that surges still across the United States.

Nebraska, which was selected as a co-favorite in the West last season, finished fourth in the 2020 poll behind Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The Badgers, receiving 19 first-place votes, edged out the Gophers, which received 14. Northwestern, picked to finish sixth in the league, received one first-place vote.

OSU received 33 of the 34 first-place votes in the East, with Penn State receiving the other first-place vote.

In every scenario, the East team was selected to win the league title game.