Big Ten preseason poll tabs Huskers fourth in West, Ohio State as league champion

Even in a pandemic year, Ohio State is viewed as the best football team in the Big Ten.
The annual Cleveland.com preseason poll — which operates in lieu of an official league poll — picked the Buckeyes to win the Big Ten title in 2020, however a title contest plays out amid the coronavirus pandemic that surges still across the United States.
Nebraska, which was selected as a co-favorite in the West last season, finished fourth in the 2020 poll behind Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The Badgers, receiving 19 first-place votes, edged out the Gophers, which received 14. Northwestern, picked to finish sixth in the league, received one first-place vote.
OSU received 33 of the 34 first-place votes in the East, with Penn State receiving the other first-place vote.
In every scenario, the East team was selected to win the league title game.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was selected as the Big Ten's preseason offensive player of the year, receiving 33 of 34 first-place votes. Purdue receiver Rondale Moore finished second while Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman finished third.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons received the Big Ten's preseason defensive player of the year nod. He was an unanimous selection, followed by Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade and Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.
No Nebraska players were selected for either preseason player of the year competition.
The Big Ten standings, as seen in the cleveland.com poll:
BIG TEN EAST
1. Ohio State 237 points (33 first-place votes)
2. Penn State 204 points (1)
3. Michigan 169 points
4. Indiana 134 points
5. Michigan State 94 points
6. Maryland 76 points
7. Rutgers 38 points
BIG TEN WEST
1. Wisconsin 221 points (19)
2. Minnesota 209.5 (14)
3. Iowa 157 points
4. Nebraska 117 points
5. Purdue 105 points
6. Northwestern 87.5 points (1)
7. Illinois 55 points
The Big Ten football stadiums
Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
Camp Randall (Wisconsin)
Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)
Maryland Stadium (Maryland)
Memorial Stadium (Illinois)
Memorial Stadium (Indiana)
Memorial Stadium (Nebraska)
Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)
Ross-Ade Stadium (Purdue)
Ryan Field (Northwestern)
SHI Stadium (Rutgers)
Spartan Stadium (Michigan State)
TCF Bank Stadium (Minnesota)
