Big Ten releases new football schedule; Huskers open against Rutgers on Sept. 5

The Big Ten released its new football schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday.
Each team will play a 10-game, conference-only slate. The conference's first game will take place Sept. 3 between Ohio State and Illinois, with Indiana-Wisconsin on Sept. 4 and the rest of the league games on Sept. 5.
Nebraska — which was previously scheduled to open the season against Purdue — will now face Rutgers on the road for its season opener on Sept. 5. In addition to playing the other six teams in the West division, the Huskers will also face Rutgers, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State from the East.
Below is Nebraska's new football schedule for the 2020 season:
Sept. 5: at Rutgers
Sept. 12: Illinois
Sept. 19: Wisconsin
Sept. 26: at Iowa
Oct. 3: Minnesota
Oct. 10: at Ohio State
Oct. 17: Open date
Oct. 24: at Northwestern
Oct. 31: Penn State
Nov. 7: Open date
Nov. 14: at Purdue
Nov. 21: Michigan State
Nov. 28: Open date
Dec. 5: Big Ten championship game
After the schedule was announced, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos released the following statement:
“We welcome these important steps forward for fall football from the Big Ten. There has been a tremendous amount of consultation and hard work to get to this point. It was a team effort with valuable input from the Big Ten Conference staff, University chancellors and presidents, head coaches and athletic directors to develop a football schedule that prioritizes divisional games and provides some needed flexibility.
“The top priority remains to conduct a football season in the safest and healthiest manner possible for everyone involved. There are still many steps ahead before we can take the field in September, beginning with opening preseason camp later this week. But there is no question this is an exciting day at Nebraska. Our players and coaching staff now have a schedule in front of them, and Husker fans can see how the 2020 season will unfold.
“Our next task is finalizing many of the details and protocols for football game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. We will be announcing those details very soon after consultation with state and local officials. We want to especially thank Dr. Chris Kratochvil of UNMC for his work leading the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases. He has been immensely helpful in helping to guide the conference forward.
“Nebraska is getting closer to seeing our beloved Huskers take the field. We, and all of Husker Nation, very much look forward to our first away game on September 5 at Rutgers and our first home game the following week against Illinois.”
