Big Ten says no vote has been taken on fate of football season despite contrasting reports

The Big Ten said Monday no vote has been taken to postpone its 2020 college football season, even as reports claimed the league had already decided to do so.

One report, from the Dan Patrick Show, said the Big Ten voted 12-2 over the weekend to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa as the dissenting votes. Then a Detroit Free Press report, citing anonymous sources, also said the league had voted to end the season, with an eye at announcing its decision Tuesday.

But then came reports from several national outlets, citing a Big Ten spokesperson, saying no vote has been taken.

Nebraska's football team practiced Monday. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said Monday he couldn't discuss anything, while spokespeople for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter said neither would have a comment until after a final league decision was made.

Husker players tweeted their desire to play, as did Husker football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, one of the key minds behind NU’s management of COVID-19 testing protocols. Lambrecht spent 17 years in the health care industry.