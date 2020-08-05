'Big Ten United' campaign calls for stronger coronavirus safety measures

LINCOLN — College Athlete Unity, a player advocacy group claiming to represent more than 1,000 Big Ten football players, began the "Big Ten United" campaign Wednesday with an article in The Players’ Tribune requesting additional coronavirus protections after the league announced its safety and testing protocols.
Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste and Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds are listed as the player representatives of the group. An interview request from The World-Herald was not immediately answered.
Several of the group’s requests — sport-appropriate safety standards, a third-party lab designed to handle all coronavirus testing — appear to have already been met by the league’s protocols or the NCAA-guided proposals released Wednesday that establish a phone number for athletes, parents and others to call “to report alleged failures.”
The proposal from CAU — which said it has begun “good faith” negotiations with the league — also stops well short of the boycott threat and demands of revenue sharing put forth last weekend by a group of Pac-12 players.
“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” the proposal read. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input.”
The biggest difference between the Big Ten’s safety protocols and the CAU proposal is the number of tests administered per week. The CAU proposal wants three tests per week with percentage standards on false negatives. The Big Ten calls for two tests per week among high-risk contact sports and one in intermediate contact sports. The CAU proposal also calls for testing to be administered within 24 hours of competition.
The full proposal:
Oversight and Transparency
» Third party, approved by players, to administer COVID testing and to enforce all COVID-19 health and safety standards
» Sufficient penalties for noncompliance
» Mandate for athletics personnel to report suspected violations
Prevention and Safety Protocols
» Ensure all athletes have up-to-date information about the risks that COVID-19 may pose to their personal health, the health of their families and the health of their communities
» Adherence to WHO and CDC guidance for sporting events and compliance with all federal, state, and local statutes and regulations
» Safety standards that are appropriate for each sport
» Social distancing requirements and mandatory mask-wearing in and around athletic facilities by coaches, staff, players, vendors, press, and visitors
» Minimum cleaning and sanitation protocols for all uniforms, equipment, and athletic facilities, including visitor locker rooms
» Temperature checks for anyone entering any athletic facility
Testing, Contact Tracing and Related Procedures
» Contact-tracing protocols for anyone who comes into contact with college athletes and team personnel who test positive
» Testing of everyone who comes into contact with college athletes, including coaches, trainers, medical staff, nutrition staff, referees, media, etc.
» In-season testing of all of the above three days per week
» Testing twice per week with an FDA-approved test with less than 1% false negatives
» Additionally, testing on the day of competition (or within 24 hours of competition for each team that can be quarantined) with an FDA-approved test with less than 5% false negatives, with results delivered at least two hours before competition
» Immediate quarantine of any person who tests positive or exhibits symptoms
» Quarantine rules for college athletes who test positive, and protocols for their return to practice and competition
» Objective criteria for shutting down seasons should the pandemic take a turn for the worse or if teams experience significant outbreaks
Player Assurances
» Whistleblower protections for athletics personnel and college athletes reporting a suspected violation
» Ban the use of COVID-19 liability waivers
» Automatic medical redshirt for any player who misses any competitions due to a positive test or a mandatory quarantine due to contact tracing
» Preserve athletic eligibility, scholarship, and roster spot for any player who opts out of athletic participation or is unable to play more than 40% of their scheduled season due to COVID-19 or season postponement/cancellation
» Complimentary access to the Big Ten Network for athletes’ family members
Hazard-Related Economic Support
» Coverage for all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19 (both short-term and long-term) incurred by active college athletes
» Scholarship protections (including room, board and stipend) in the event that the season is canceled due to COVID-19
» An adjustment to the cost-of-living stipend to account for the increase in personal expenses related to limited access that players have to facilities
» Reimbursement for stipends that were reduced during the summer
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!