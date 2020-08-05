'Big Ten United' campaign calls for stronger coronavirus safety measures

LINCOLN — College Athlete Unity, a player advocacy group claiming to represent more than 1,000 Big Ten football players, began the "Big Ten United" campaign Wednesday with an article in The Players’ Tribune requesting additional coronavirus protections after the league announced its safety and testing protocols.

Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste and Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds are listed as the player representatives of the group. An interview request from The World-Herald was not immediately answered.

Several of the group’s requests — sport-appropriate safety standards, a third-party lab designed to handle all coronavirus testing — appear to have already been met by the league’s protocols or the NCAA-guided proposals released Wednesday that establish a phone number for athletes, parents and others to call “to report alleged failures.”

The proposal from CAU — which said it has begun “good faith” negotiations with the league — also stops well short of the boycott threat and demands of revenue sharing put forth last weekend by a group of Pac-12 players.