Can playing football in the spring work? Maybe, says former Nebraska coach Mike Riley

LINCOLN — When the Big Ten presidents and chancellors postponed their fall sports, including college football, until at least 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, several league coaches immediately pivoted to trying to make a season work next spring.
“We’ve got to find a way to play in the spring,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
And while former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said on Big Ten Network Tuesday that the league had “no chance” to play in the spring, his handpicked successor, Ryan Day, pushed for starting a Big Ten season as early as January.
“That way, there is some separation between that season and the next season,” Day said.
Having time between a 2021 spring and fall season would be critical, an ex-Husker football coach said Wednesday, to making any kind of plan work.
And Mike Riley would know. He’s an expert in how spring football seasons work. He’s coached in three leagues — the WLAF, the AAF and the XFL — that had spring schedules, and spent a chunk of his career in the Canadian Football League, which has a summer schedule. With stints in college football and the NFL, he’s covered nearly every angle.
“If it’s an abbreviated schedule and you played six to eight games it’d be nice if you finished as early as possible,” Riley said. “When I first heard about possibly playing in the spring, the first thing I worried about was the calendar and how that would then transfer into a regular fall season. That would not be ideal. I think you’ve got to be real careful about the turnaround. If you’re playing a spring season of any kind, I think it’d be a real factor in playing the fall."
Could a college player handle a six- to eight-game schedule in the spring and turn around to play at least 12 and perhaps as many as 15 games in the fall and winter?
Riley chuckled in doubt.
“I think it’s asking a lot,” he said. “That part of it is hard. If you could avoid that in any way, you do it. That’s why they have an extensive offseason and training times between seasons. Being physically ready to play football is a big deal. That’s a really, really quick turnaround, finish in the middle of April, and think about starting your fall camp at the beginning of August, that is tight. I don’t like the feel of it, personally.”
Day’s plan — which can’t account for the spread of the coronavirus in winter — presumably includes a training camp that takes place in the break between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Most campuses would otherwise be empty. Players could practice in something close to a bubble environment in preparation for the January games.
Riley said in the XFL the Seattle Dragons had a three-week minicamp in December — a helmets-and-shorts setting — before having formal training camp in January. The XFL then kicked off Feb. 8, 2020 — one week after the Super Bowl — and had played five weeks before the coronavirus forced the league to suspend play in mid-March.
Had the season kept going, it would have reached the eight-game mark on March 29 and the 10-game mark by April 11. And that was starting the season in early February.
Riley said the weather for Seattle’s training camp and games — some were played in domes — was better than he had expected.
“Particularly with the Seattle team, I thought, ‘This is going to be miserable, practicing in January and February.' It actually wasn’t,” Riley said. “It was decently mild, it would rain, but it never prohibited us from doing what we needed to do. It was not as bad as I thought it was going to be. And the one thing that happens in the spring league, the weather gets better.
“The first game in the fall at Nebraska is going to be 95 degrees, but you might play Iowa when it’s below zero. If you start in the spring, the weather gets better as the season progresses.”
Riley’s biggest concern, he said from his second home in San Antonio, is the physical toll two seasons in one year would take on a player. Games are nothing like spring practice, Riley said, in terms of the physicality and fitness needed for the week-in, week-out grind.
“It doesn’t equate at all to live football,” Riley said of spring practice.
NFL teams, at least before this year, used to play between 20 and 24 games per season, including preseason and playoff contests, but Riley, head coach of the Chargers for three seasons, said NFL practices are more regulated and the players are more mature than college athletes.
“It’s hard to picture the turnaround, not only physically but mentally, to play, turn around and start training for a new season,” Riley said.
A model in which Big Ten teams play eight games in the spring and only eight games in the fall, with a later start time, “sounds better to me, for sure,” Riley said.
“More doable,” Riley said. “If you just divided a season, you could make a better case for that. That’d be smart.”
Riley said he understands the complexity of the situation. There’s the coronavirus, the health and safety of the student-athletes and the revenue lost, which “in a lot of college towns, is going to be really, really hard to stomach.”
“This puts a lot of pressure on athletic departments,” Riley said.
Riley, currently out of coaching for the time being, still owns a home in Corvallis, Oregon, home of Oregon State, and said the town over the summer has been as quiet as he could remember it.
“Oh my gosh, it’s been so eerie around the campus,” he said. “It’s so weird to see it so quiet, very few people around. You’ll see some of the players once in awhile, but nothing else is going on.”
