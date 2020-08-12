Can playing football in the spring work? Maybe, says former Nebraska coach Mike Riley

Riley said the weather for Seattle’s training camp and games — some were played in domes — was better than he had expected.

“Particularly with the Seattle team, I thought, ‘This is going to be miserable, practicing in January and February.' It actually wasn’t,” Riley said. “It was decently mild, it would rain, but it never prohibited us from doing what we needed to do. It was not as bad as I thought it was going to be. And the one thing that happens in the spring league, the weather gets better.

“The first game in the fall at Nebraska is going to be 95 degrees, but you might play Iowa when it’s below zero. If you start in the spring, the weather gets better as the season progresses.”

Riley’s biggest concern, he said from his second home in San Antonio, is the physical toll two seasons in one year would take on a player. Games are nothing like spring practice, Riley said, in terms of the physicality and fitness needed for the week-in, week-out grind.

“It doesn’t equate at all to live football,” Riley said of spring practice.