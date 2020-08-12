Chatelain: Goodbye for now, college football. We'll miss you

We’ll miss you, college football.

Your chants and roars. Your sacred traditions and loony quirks. Your silly trophy games and petty arguments.

We’ll miss your tailgates that open at dawn and close after dusk. Your Busch Light in the cooler and burgers on the grill. Your TVs bigger than garage doors and custom cornhole boards.

We’ll miss your $10 parking lots 2 miles away and your scalpers who swear these tickets in Row 87 offer the best view.

We’ll miss you especially, Memorial Stadium. Your accordion player who tucks his chin outside the marble columns of the College of Business Administration and plays the same notes over and over for hours before kickoff. We’ll miss your families who’ve occupied the same seats since Bill Jennings. The kids who become fathers who become grandfathers who pass down the stories all over again.

We’ll miss going nine months without seeing our bleacher buddies, then reuniting like it was just yesterday. “You haven’t changed a bit!” (Never mind the 10 extra pounds.)

We’ll miss squeezing our knees together on Labor Day Saturday to avoid the sweaty thigh next to us (Yuck!), then leaning into the same bundled thigh on Black Friday to steal a little extra body heat.