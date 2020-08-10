Chatelain: If sports won't be played, then why are students going back to campus?

I am not a virus denier. Not even close. I certainly don’t make comparisons between COVID and the flu.

But our safety standards are so inconsistent, they’re laughable. We’ll cancel a billion-dollar entertainment industry but we won’t enact a mask mandate? We’ll close off locker rooms, but won’t lock bars and restaurants and box stores and parks and factories and office buildings and churches?

Canceling sports would be far more palatable if our society extended the same precautions across the board. If we really took this stuff seriously. But we don’t. We proceed like an interstate driver with a blindfold over one eye. Like a parent who prohibits a toddler from touching the stove while handing them a hatchet.

I know, the Big Ten doesn’t have authority to close off the frat house. But the universities that comprise the Big Ten sure do. If we’re going to take COVID seriously, why are we still settling for half-measures?

Maybe football was a pipe dream all along. Maybe even empty stadiums weren’t going to work. And maybe the Big Ten’s decision will indeed save hundreds of lives. I don’t know. You don’t know. But to shut down a sport that produces so much value — not just financially — while much of America ignores the pandemic is maddening.