Chatelain: It's DEFCON 1 at Nebraska, but the Big Ten stands in the way

NU likely will regret protesting against the Big Ten chorus. It’s probably not worth the hard feelings, especially since there’s no guarantee the Big 12 or even SEC will be playing this fall.

Moreover, this whole debate ignores major logistical hurdles, like TV contracts. But if we’re going to argue principles — and that’s where this should start — you can understand Nebraska’s perspective and desperation.

Especially when you consider the impact on the local economy. Especially when you consider the challenges of motivating hundreds of athletes, many of whom came to Lincoln from 1,000-plus miles away. How many will say “The heck with it, I’m going home.” And how many will be more vulnerable to COVID when disconnected from Husker resources?

We can talk about the value of a college education, but let’s face facts. A significant portion of Husker athletes chose NU because of Saturday afternoons. Now the reward is gone.

Does that mean Nebraska should proceed no matter what? Of course not. School officials should consume the best science available and have the backbone to cancel if they deem it necessary. They should also recognize that football without fans may not feel like football at all. And a reckless attempt this fall probably eliminates any hope for trying again in the spring.