Depth of talent on Huskers' defense gives Erik Chinander optimism for 2020

Erik Chinander can name roughly half of Nebraska’s defensive starters for this season with a fair amount of confidence.

But it’s the other guys that give the NU defensive coordinator optimism that this could be his best group yet.

Junior college transfers. Motivated upperclassmen. An army of 2019 signees coming off redshirt seasons along with talented true freshmen. What it all amounts to, Chinander said, is depth for an uncertain season and far more talent than the Huskers have enjoyed on special teams in coach Scott Frost’s two years in Lincoln.

“Really, all those linebackers and DBs that we mentioned, if they’re not the starter, they should be the starter on four special teams,” Chinander said on the Husker Sports Network. “… My feeling is even if you are a starter on defense, you should be on a couple special teams. If you’re the backup as a DB or a linebacker, you should be a core-four player, period. And I think they’ve kind of got that attitude right now that they want to be out there, they want to help the team.”