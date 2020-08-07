You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Husker Jaiden Francois transfers to Central Florida
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Ex-Husker Jaiden Francois transfers to Central Florida

Only $5 for 5 months
Jaiden Francois

Jaiden Francois announced his commitment to Nebraska during signing day in December, but he entered the transfer portal by July.

 MIAMI HERALD

LINCOLN — The two members of the Nebraska football 2020 recruiting class who have already left NU — Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois — have both landed at programs in their home states. 

Gray transferred in June to Florida International. Francois announced Friday his decision to transfer to Central Florida, where current NU coach Scott Frost used to be the head coach. 

Both players are from Miami. Both enrolled early at NU, went home after the coronavirus outbreak and left before the Huskers had a single fall practice. 

Prepare for the season with our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's most important players

Before every season our Husker Camp Countdown highlights the 50 most important players on the Nebraska football team. We'll update this photo gallery as every new spot on the countdown is released.

1 of 48

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News