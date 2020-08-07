Ex-Husker Jaiden Francois transfers to Central Florida

LINCOLN — The two members of the Nebraska football 2020 recruiting class who have already left NU — Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois — have both landed at programs in their home states.
Gray transferred in June to Florida International. Francois announced Friday his decision to transfer to Central Florida, where current NU coach Scott Frost used to be the head coach.
Both players are from Miami. Both enrolled early at NU, went home after the coronavirus outbreak and left before the Huskers had a single fall practice.
Charge on⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JuVK6RSf3h— 2️⃣✈️ (@jHumble22) August 7, 2020
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!