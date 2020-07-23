Former Husker DL coach John Blake remembered as one of a kind

“Hey, Freak!”

John Blake used the line often, and always with his distinct southern drawl. During Blake’s time at Nebraska as defensive line coach from 2004-06, those who knew him well came to expect the greeting before practice, in the hallway or in just about any encounter.

Among themselves, Husker players had a different opinion — Blake was the guy who was one of a kind.

“He was a freak of nature,” said Jay Moore, who started his final two seasons under Blake in 2005 and 2006. “He could just walk in the weight room and throw up insane amounts of weight without even warming up at all. He was so strong and made sure he let us know about it.”

Blake died Thursday at age 59 from a heart attack suffered during a walk, according to multiple reports. While his time at Nebraska was never the highlight of his career — he was Oklahoma’s head coach from 1996-98 after winning a pair of Super Bowl rings as the D-line coach for the Dallas Cowboys — the news of his passing caused many around the Husker football program to reflect upon what was a short-but-memorable stint in Lincoln.