Former Husker JD Spielman reportedly transferring to TCU

Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman is reportedly headed for the Big 12.

247Sports on Saturday night reported via sources that Spielman would be transferring to TCU. In order to play for the Horned Frogs this season, Spielman will likely have to obtain a NCAA waiver as he has not yet graduated from NU and he has already used his redshirt season in 2016, the first year he was on the Huskers’ campus.

Spielman posted three straight 800-yard receiving seasons at Nebraska. He would have been playing for his third wide receivers coach in four years had he stayed at Nebraska.

He took a leave of absence from the program in early March — just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all of college sports — and did not rejoin the team after that. He did work out at least once in Omaha with former Nebraska receivers coach Keith Williams.

At TCU, Spielman will likely catch passes from Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan, who started games last season as a true freshman.

Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.