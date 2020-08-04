You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Huskers Quincy Enunwa, Spencer Long released by NFL teams
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Former Huskers Quincy Enunwa, Spencer Long released by NFL teams

Only $5 for 5 months
Spencer Long

Spencer Long signed a three-year deal with the Bills in 2019 but played one season there before being released this week.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pair of former Huskers have been released by their respective NFL teams this week.

Quincy Enunwa was cut by the New York Jets on Monday, then Tuesday morning it was reported Spencer Long was being let go by the Buffalo Bills. The moves come as NFL teams trim their rosters to 80 players ahead of training camp.

Enunwa was already going to miss the entire 2020 season while recovering from a neck injury he suffered last year. He's still guaranteed to receive his $6 million salary for 2020.

Enunwa had been one of New York’s most popular players — when healthy — over the past several seasons for his tough, physical approach to the wide receiver position. But staying on the field was an issue the past few years.

He played in just 12 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. After a breakout year in 2016 during which he set career highs with 58 catches, 857 yards and four touchdowns, Enunwa hurt his neck during a scrimmage in training camp and needed season-ending surgery to repair bulging disks.

He came back in 2018 and caught 38 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown, and was signed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension. But Enunwa injured his neck again in last season’s opener against Buffalo and missed the rest of the year.

The 2014 sixth-round draft pick hoped to resume his playing career, but it will have to be elsewhere — if he's cleared medically. Enunwa has 119 career receptions for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in 41 games.

Long was released the day after the Bills signed another offensive lineman, Brian Winters, who had been cut recently by the Jets. Long has played six NFL seasons since he was a third-round draft pick of Washington in 2014. 

Long signed a three-year contract with the Bills before the 2019 season. He played in 14 games for the Bills last year as a backup offensive lineman.

Information from the Associated Press was used for this report.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

hunter.paniagua@owh.com, 402-444-1201​

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News