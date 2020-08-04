Former Huskers Quincy Enunwa, Spencer Long released by NFL teams

A pair of former Huskers have been released by their respective NFL teams this week.

Quincy Enunwa was cut by the New York Jets on Monday, then Tuesday morning it was reported Spencer Long was being let go by the Buffalo Bills. The moves come as NFL teams trim their rosters to 80 players ahead of training camp.

Enunwa was already going to miss the entire 2020 season while recovering from a neck injury he suffered last year. He's still guaranteed to receive his $6 million salary for 2020.

Enunwa had been one of New York’s most popular players — when healthy — over the past several seasons for his tough, physical approach to the wide receiver position. But staying on the field was an issue the past few years.

He played in just 12 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. After a breakout year in 2016 during which he set career highs with 58 catches, 857 yards and four touchdowns, Enunwa hurt his neck during a scrimmage in training camp and needed season-ending surgery to repair bulging disks.

He came back in 2018 and caught 38 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown, and was signed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension. But Enunwa injured his neck again in last season’s opener against Buffalo and missed the rest of the year.