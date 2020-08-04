Former Huskers Quincy Enunwa, Spencer Long released by NFL teams

A pair of former Huskers have been released by their respective NFL teams this week.
Quincy Enunwa was cut by the New York Jets on Monday, then Tuesday morning it was reported Spencer Long was being let go by the Buffalo Bills. The moves come as NFL teams trim their rosters to 80 players ahead of training camp.
Enunwa was already going to miss the entire 2020 season while recovering from a neck injury he suffered last year. He's still guaranteed to receive his $6 million salary for 2020.
Enunwa had been one of New York’s most popular players — when healthy — over the past several seasons for his tough, physical approach to the wide receiver position. But staying on the field was an issue the past few years.
He played in just 12 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. After a breakout year in 2016 during which he set career highs with 58 catches, 857 yards and four touchdowns, Enunwa hurt his neck during a scrimmage in training camp and needed season-ending surgery to repair bulging disks.
He came back in 2018 and caught 38 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown, and was signed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension. But Enunwa injured his neck again in last season’s opener against Buffalo and missed the rest of the year.
The 2014 sixth-round draft pick hoped to resume his playing career, but it will have to be elsewhere — if he's cleared medically. Enunwa has 119 career receptions for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in 41 games.
Long was released the day after the Bills signed another offensive lineman, Brian Winters, who had been cut recently by the Jets. Long has played six NFL seasons since he was a third-round draft pick of Washington in 2014.
Long signed a three-year contract with the Bills before the 2019 season. He played in 14 games for the Bills last year as a backup offensive lineman.
Information from the Associated Press was used for this report.
Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000
2020 Carlos Davis
2020 Khalil Davis
2018 Tanner Lee
2017 Nate Gerry
2016 Maliek Collins
2016 Vincent Valentine
2016 Alex Lewis
2016 Andy Janovich
2015 Ameer Abdullah
2015 Randy Gregory
2015 Kenny Bell
2014 Stanley Jean-Baptiste
2014 Spencer Long
2014 Quincy Enunwa
2013 Rex Burkhead
2013 Daimion Stafford
2012 Lavonte David
2012 Jared Crick
2012 Alfonzo Dennard
2012 Marcel Jones
2011 Prince Amukamara
2011 Roy Helu
2011 Alex Henery
2011 Dejon Gomes
2011 Niles Paul
2011 Keith Williams
2011 Eric Hagg
2010 Ndamukong Suh
2010 Phillip Dillard
2010 Larry Asante
2009 Cody Glenn
2009 Matt Slauson
2009 Lydon Murtha
2008 Zack Bowman
2008 Carl Nicks
2008 Bo Ruud
2007 Adam Carriker
2007 Brandon Jackson
2007 Stewart Bradley
2007 Jay Moore
2006 Daniel Bullocks
2006 Sam Koch
2006 Le Kevin Smith
2006 Titus Adams
2005 Fabian Washington
2005 Barrett Ruud
2005 Josh Bullocks
2004 Demorrio Williams
2004 Jammal Lord
2004 Josh Sewell
2004 Ryon Bingham
2004 Trevor Johnson
2003 Chris Kelsay
2003 Dejuan Groce
2003 Josh Brown
2003 Scott Shanle
2002 Toniu Fonoti
2002 Eric Crouch
2002 Keyuo Craver
2002 Tracey Wistrom
2001 Kyle Vanden Bosch
2001 Dominic Raiola
2001 Carlos Polk
2001 Correll Buckhalter
2001 Russ Hochstein
2001 Bobby Newcombe
2001 Dan Alexander
2000 Mike Brown
2000 Steve Warren
2000 Ralph Brown
hunter.paniagua@owh.com, 402-444-1201
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!