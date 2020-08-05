Game day 'might be like a wedding,' but A.D. Bill Moos, NU want fans at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is scheduled to open its season Sept. 5 at Rutgers, where it’s likely fewer than 500 people will be in attendance because of the state of New Jersey’s event mandate related to the coronavirus pandemic.

NU Athletic Director Bill Moos expects a much larger crowd one week later, when the Huskers host Illinois for their first home game of the season.

How big will the crowd be inside Memorial Stadium? Moos said his team has run just about every scenario possible, including one in which the stadium is packed to capacity. But he doesn’t know yet which fan playbook the Huskers might use.

“We’re ready for any scenario, ranging from full capacity, to 75% to 50%, and I certainly hope it wouldn’t be less than that,” Moos said of a stadium that can hold just over 90,000 fans. “But we can address that, as well, and we have plans in place for all of it.”

Right now, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measure allows a maximum of 10,000 spectators at an outdoor event such as Nebraska football. That’s roughly 11.1% of capacity. But Ricketts said in his Wednesday press conference he’s working with the university and the Lancaster County Health Department “to be able to craft a plan.”